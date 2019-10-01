LONDON — David Evans’ South Laurel Cardinals cross country team continued their impressive season with another first-place effort during Saturday’s North Laurel Invitational and Area 8 Championship Cross Country Meet.
The Cardinals finished in first place with 23 points, 36 points better than second-place Pulaski County.
South Laurel placed four runners in the top 10 as Drew Meader led the way with a second-place finish in a time of 16:48.31. Jeremy Steele (3rd, 17:19.75), Jacob Tapscott (5th, 17:26.90), Will Stanko (6th, 17:27.43), Blaine Phelps (10th, 18:07.56) each turned in top 10 efforts while teammates Seth Meader (11th, 18:08.90), Ford Breeding (21st, 19:27.66), Connor Johnston (23rd, 19:38.96), Nathan Leis (30th, 20:11.56), Austin Nelson (32nd, 20:41.41), David Howard (54th, 22:25.00) and Chris Greer (57th, 22:56.00) followed.
“It was another good win for our team and I feel like we are progressing great into this point of the season,” Evans said. “We ran at North's course back on August 30, and I felt like we did not run with enough heart and grit that day, but a month later, we look much improved and it showed.
“Our top six runners stood out this weekend,” he added. “All six of them ran PRs and it was great for them to perform as they did. I am very proud of the work that they have put in so far. It was awesome to see Drew finally break into the 16s. Jeremy, Will, and Jake did not run like freshmen today, they had stellar performances and run some awesome PRs. Blaine and Seth put us over the top when they compete like they did Saturday. I am very pleased with where we are but I also want the boys to understand that moving forward we are going to face much harder competition and we must figure out how to continue to perform at a high level regardless of the competition. I am so proud of the boys’ season so far and nothing can take away what we have accomplished up to this point.”
North Laurel finished third overall with 82 points while Cole Osborne finished in ninth place (18:07.18) and Aspen Sizemore placed 15th (18:36.84). Teammates Anthony Schonter (16th, 18:38.53), Cam Kelley (22nd, 19:37.81), J.T. LaPrade (26th, 19:52.69) and Peyton Roundtree (48th, 21:42.91) followed.
“The boys team had a good showing placing third in the invitational meet and the Area 8 meet,” North Laurel coach Rachel Gaynor said. “Three of the runners ran personal bests. The boys are competing well but as they continue to get into race shape, their times should continue to decrease. With a month remaining before regional, we think this progress will give us a real opportunity to compete for one of the team spots that qualify for the state meet in November.”
Boys Team Scores
1. South Laurel 23; 2. Pulaski County 59; 3. North Laurel 82; 4. Red Bird 101; 5. Middlesboro 150; 6. Lincoln County 156; 7. Jackson County 160; 8. Somerset 169.
Boys Individual Results
North Laurel
Place Name Time
9th Cole Osborne 18:07.18
15th Aspen Sizemore 18:36.84
16th Anthony Schonter 18:38.53
22nd Cam Kelley 19:37.81
26th J.T. LaPrade 19:52.69
48th Peyton Roundtree 21:42.91
South Laurel
Place Name Time
2nd Drew Meader 16:48.31
3rd Jeremy Steele 17:19.75
5th Jacob Tapscott 17:26.90
6th Will Stanko 17:27.43
10th Blaine Phelps 18:07.56
11th Seth Meader 18:08.90
21st Ford Breeding 19:27.66
23rd Connor Johnston 19:38.96
30th Nathan Leis 20:11.56
32nd Austin Nelson 20:41.41
54th David Howard 22:25.00
57th Chris Greer 22:56.00
