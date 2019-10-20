WILLIAMSBURG — Even after last week's loss to the Corbin Redhounds in the 49th District Championship, the South Laurel Cardinals weren't ready to throw in the towel just yet.
The South Laurel Cardinals were named 13th Region Champions on Thursday night for the first time since 2016 after defeating the Corbin Redhounds 1-0 in a nail-biting 13th Region Boys Soccer Championship game.
After neither team was able to score in regulation or in five-minute sudden victory overtimes, it all came down to a penalty kick shootout, where the Cardinals were able to outscore the Redhounds, 5-4, to pick up the 1-0 victory.
“My boys really poured everything they had on that field tonight,” said South Laurel Coach Joey Marcum. “Everybody out there and everybody over here supporting tonight put everything they had out there. We’ve talked all season that the deeper you go into the season, the more it becomes about heart and tonight they really played with heart.”
With both teams scoring four straight goals in penalty kicks, 4-4, Corbin’s Cade Moore came up to shoot where he sent the ball past the goal and it all came down to South Laurel’s Clayton Stacy who answered the call with a ball sailing past the hands of Corbin’s goalkeeper and into the back of the net to put the game away.
South Laurel's Isaiah Rea, Zach Smart, Ben House, Will McCowan and Stacy all scored goals for the Cardinals in the shootout, while Corbin's Nicolas Conde, Gabe Cima, Jose Torres and Jon Lebanion scored penalty kicks for the Redhounds.
Marcum said that after South Laurel took a 5-1 loss to the Redhounds in last week’s 49th District championship game, he was expecting a nail biter of a game.
“I felt like it would be close, I really did,” he said. “We’ve played big fields all season, we’ve played well on them and I don’t think we had given them our best match until tonight (Thursday). A PK shootout—that’s two equal teams and my guys came out wanting it tonight and really poured everything they had out there.
“I have 11 seniors and they knew this was their last opportunity to either win or it’s over and they poured everything out there—both teams did. We know a lot of these kids and they played their guts out too. It was as fair of a match as you can have.”
The Redhounds ended their season with a 16-5 record.
With the win, the Cardinals will be moving on in the state tournament. South Laurel will play the winner of the 16th Region next week in the semi-state round of the tournament.
Defensive MVP: Deacon Brock (Corbin)
Offensive MVP: Ben House (South Laurel)
13th Region All-Tournament Team: Hayden Durham, Quinn Rison, Clayton Stacy and Zach Smart (South Laurel); Jon Lebanion, Cade Moore, Brendon Barajas (Corbin).
