South Laurel’s Will Alsip and Jack Vaughn placed second this past weekend at the Casting with Cards Tournament on Laurel Lake. The duo also won the Big Fish award at the tournament. | Photo Courtesy of the South Laurel High School Fishing Team Facebook Page
featured
South's Alsip, Vaughn place second in Casting with Cards Tournament
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- COLUMN: How lung cancer feels – unexpected signs, symptoms
- Appeals court upholds tenure of former Laurel teacher; Transferring tenure between school districts questioned
- Daviess County man harvests deer of a lifetime, earns mark in the record books
- Two arrests net quantity of drugs
- Candidates begin filing for May primary; Surprises in mayoral and PVA race
- Several circuit court cases set for trial, some sentenced
- London Downtown recognized with two awards
- Arrests, Oct. 25-Oct. 31, 2021
- Missing N.C. juvenile rescued in Laurel Co. after using TikTok hand gesture to signal for help
- Gym hallway now has Lady Cardinal history on full display
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.