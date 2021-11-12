South's Alsip, Vaughn place second in <span>Casting with Cards Tournament</span>

South Laurel’s Will Alsip and Jack Vaughn placed second this past weekend at the Casting with Cards Tournament on Laurel Lake. The duo also won the Big Fish award at the tournament. | Photo Courtesy of the South Laurel High School Fishing Team Facebook Page

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you