Donnie Burdine's South Laurel Cardinals would usually be preparing for their spring football practices but with the elimination of high school spring football, that won’t be happening this year.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced the cancellation of the 2020 spring football practices last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic which was followed by an announcement that all spring sports were declared to be in a dead period through April 12.
Burdine said that he and his coaching staff had already made the decision to change up their typical spring football practices and to focus less on plays and more on getting in some playing time for his more inexperienced players.
“I think that spring football is beneficial when you have a lot of inexperience, which we’ll have some this year, but it’s more beneficial for those who maybe haven’t played before at the high school level or haven’t started,” he said. “I think when you’ve got an experienced team, it’s not a huge benefit.
“In our area, a lot of kids play baseball, run track, play tennis, do other spring sports and you don’t get those kids during spring most usually. We had made a conscious decision even before spring football was canceled not to have traditional spring football this year. We were going to do a lot more 7-on-7 type stuff and just continue working on building up our team.”
Though Burdine doesn’t believe the cancellation of this year’s spring football practices will have much of an impact on his team, he said that he is concerned how the closing of things like school, the cancellation of all sports and what being stuck in the house will do to his players’ mental and physical health.
“I’m not worried about the cancelation of spring football, it’s not really a big concern for us,” he said. “We have a system, we run the same system. We’re making some changes on the defensive side of the ball but outside of that, I’m not too worried about them losing spring football. What I’m concerned about is the kids not playing sports and not lifting weights and playing more video games.”
Burdine hopes that his players, who have spent the offseason in the locker room to get in shape for the upcoming season, will not allow themselves to get back out of shape and will continue doing daily training on their own to keep themselves in shape once the team is able to come back together for practice.
Looking ahead at the 2020 football season, Burdine said he is concerned that there is a potential his team won’t be able to play in August like normal, just as spring sports have been postponed due to this ongoing pandemic.
“Sports is a secondary benefit to education anyways but at the same time, my son is a pretty good football player and our dreams, our aspirations for him and his dream is to play college football and I would really hate to see him lose an entire football season but at the same time, our baseball players may lose their season, all of our spring sports,” he said. “I feel bad for those kids. My heart breaks for them and it would break for our players if they don’t get on the field by August.”
Burdine hopes his Cardinals will be able to get back out on that field in August to kick off the football season and to help community members get their minds off the struggles that everyone has had to face recently.
