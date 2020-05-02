We are now down to our final two spots.
Six teams, Boys — Corbin (2009), Knox Central (2017), and South Laurel (2016); Girls — South Laurel (2020), North Laurel (2019), and Harlan County (2018) Remain alive in the Boys and Girls March Madness 13th Region Realignment Tournament while two more teams will advance to the long-awaited championship games.
Corbin (2009) has advanced to the boys’ title game while South Laurel (2020) is waiting for its opponent in the girls championship.
Listed below are the remaining six teams in both the boys and girls tournaments. The big question is, who will be coming out on top?
Boys
Seeds remaining
No. 2 Knox Central (2017)
No. 3 South Laurel (2016)
No. 9 Corbin (2009)
Girls
Seeds remaining
No. 1 South Laurel (2020)
No. 3 Harlan County (2018)
No. 10 North Laurel (2019)
Boys
Final Four
Game 30: No. 2 Knox Central (2017) vs. No. 3 South Laurel (2016)
The best matchup so far took place with two of the top three seeds squaring off to see who would advance to the championship game.
It was a matchup of different styles with Knox Central playing fast-paced while South Laurel liked to slow things down at times.
The Cardinals did just enough to punch a ticket into the championship game by handling the Panthers a 69-58 loss.
South Laurel’s Jared Grubb turned in a 22-point effort while Caleb Taylor added 18 points and nine rebounds. Freshman JJ Ramey surprise with 11 points while Ryan Anders added 10 points and three blocked shots.
Knox Central‘s Markelle Turner did his best to keep his team in the game by scoring a game-high 27 points while Wade Liford added 17 points and Nick Martin finished with eight points and 12 rebounds.
Taylor got things going for the Cardinals in the first quarter by scoring eight of his team’s 17 points. He also added two blocked shots as South Laurel led 17-11.
Turner scored four straight points to begin the second quarter but Grubb answered with two 3-pointers while Anders added an old-fashioned 3-point play to push the Cardinals’ advantage to 26-15.
Liford and Martin each scored four points apiece during the final two minutes of the first half to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 32-27 at halftime.
Knox Central went on a 10-3 run to open the third quarter while gaining a 37-35 advantage with 5:51 remaining in the third quarter before seeing the Cardinals close the period with a run of their own.
Taylor scored four points while a 3-pointer by Brayden Miller allowed South Laurel to regain a 47-42 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Grubb scored six of the Cardinals first 10 points to begin the final period of play. His layup with 5:01 remaining in the game capped off a 10-0 run that allowed South Laurel’s lead grow to 57-42.
The Panthers were able to get as close as eight points (58-50) after a 3-pointer by Liford but the Cardinals finished the game with an 11-8 run.
Girls
Final Four
Game 30: No. 3 Harlan County (2018) vs. No. 10 North Laurel (2019)
Two teams that thrive on both ends of the court turned in a heck of a game, but in the end, North Laurel did just enough to pull off an 88-82 win over Harlan County.
North Laurel’s Gracie Jervis turned in a 23-point performance while hitting six 3-pointers during the six-point win. Center Raegan Hubbard was dominant in the paint, scoring 22 points while recording 13 rebounds and blocking five shots.
Isabel Gray finished with 15 points while Emily Sizemore and Hailee Valentine each scored 14 points apiece.
The Lady Jaguars struggled to contain Blair Green, who scored a game-high 39 points but were able to limit post player Kaylea Gross to 11 points and seven rebounds. Katelyn Johnson turned in a solid effort, finishing with 21 points which included hitting five 3-pointers. Phebe McCowan added eight points in the loss.
Green came out with the hot hand in the first quarter and torched the nets for 13 points as the Lady Black Bears built a 26-20 advantage.
Jervis answered with 12 points in the second quarter while Gray’s 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the game into a 43-all tie at halftime.
The game continued to remain fast-paced in the third quarter as Hubbard let her presence be known by scoring nine points while pulling down five rebounds during the period.
Her outback as the buzzer sounded gave North Laurel a 70-66 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Harlan County took charge in the fourth quarter as two 3-pointers by Johnson along with six consecutive points by Gross fueled a 12-0 run that allowed the Lady Black Bears to regain the lead at 80-74.
A layup by Valentine combined with two jumpers by Sizemore triggered a 14-2 run during the final four minutes to allow North Laurel to pull out the win.
