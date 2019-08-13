STAYING PERFECT: Eighth-grade Jaguars improve record to 3-0

The North Laurel eighth grade football team ran its record to a perfect 3-0 after picking up two wins this past week.
The Jaguars cruised to an easy 48-0 win over McCreary Central before handing Northern Pulaski a 20-14 defeat.
The North Laurel seventh grade team won 22-8 over McCreary Central but fell to Northern Pulaski, 32-8. They are now 1-2 on the season.
Thursday’s Game
North Laurel 20, Northern Pulaski 14
The Jaguars totaled 234 yards of total offense during their 20-14 win over Northern Pulaski.
North Laurel ran for 129 yards with quarterback Tucker Warren leading the way with 63 yards on the ground. Warren also completed 7-of-11 pass attempts for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
Christian Larkey added 47 yards on the ground while Elijah Miller ran for two yards and scored one touchdown.
Larkey and Miller both had big games catching the ball. Larkey finished with three receptions, 53 yards receiving and one touchdown while Miller had three catches for 37 yards and a score.
The Jaguar defense dominated throughout the game. They recorded four sacks while limiting Northern Pulaski to only three rushing yards on 19 carries and 142 yards of total offense.
Trey Holmes led the Jaguars with nine tackles while Austin Johnson finished with five tackles and a team-high two sacks. Joe Gilbert turned in a four-tackle effort and one sack while Pacey Simpson finished with three tackles and one sack.
Tuesday’s Game
North Laurel 48, McCreary Central 0
Tucker Warren completed 5-of-7 pass attempts for 201 yards and three touchdowns during North Laurel’s 48-0 rout of McCreary Central.
The Jaguars totaled 272 yards of total offense while limiting McCreary Central to negative 22 yards.
Ethan Rogers led North Laurel with 27 rushing yards and one touchdown. Christian Larkey had a reception that went for 70 yards and a score while Cole Messer finished with one reception for 65 yards and a touchdown. Logan Hall turned in a two-reception effort for 58 yards and a score.
Trey Holmes led the team with seven tackles while Austin Johnson finished with five tackles while recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. Joe Gilbert has five touchdowns while Conner Jones finished with four tackles. Pacey Simpson finished with a fumble recovery and returned it for 36 yards.
