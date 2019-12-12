1. Clay County (4-0 overall, 2-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Tigers are rolling.
Led by juniors Connor Robinson, Connor Farmer, and senior Jacob Curry and Evan Langdon, Clay County looks to be the favorite in capturing another WYMT Mountain Classic championship after rolling past first-round foe, Pike Central on Tuesday, 94-50.
2. South Laurel (4-0, 2-0)
The Cardinals are off to a red-hot start after winning their first four games by an average margin of victory of almost 22 points.
South Laurel has been led by senior Matt Cromer, who entered Tuesday’s game against Whitley County averaging 23 points per game. He was sidelined with an ankle sprain for all but three minutes against the Colonels. Despite Cromer's injury, South Laurel was able to grab a 72-61 win behind the play of Alex Hostettler and Micah Anders.
3. North Laurel (2-1, 1-0)
The Jaguars are off to an impressive start but still can’t find much rhythm offensively.
They’re doing enough to win, and that’s the key. North Laurel has a big win over Harlan County last Saturday. The Jaguars led by as many as 15 points before securing the 66-63 victory thanks to Cole Kelley’s game-winning shot.
Coach Nate Valentine is a lot of talent, and by the time postseason play rolls around, North Laurel will be primed and ready for another run.
Freshman Ryan Davidson is averaging close to 18 points per game while Kelley and Reed Sheppard are both averaging in double figures.
4. Harlan County (2-1, 0-1)
The Black Bears are a dangerous team.
They fought back from a 15-point deficit against North Laurel and almost pulled off the win.
Harlan County’s Taylor Spurlock has played fantastic early on, averaging 28.7 points and seven rebounds per game.
This is a team to keep an eye on.
The Black Bears have the talent to challenge for the 13th Region championship.
5. Knox Central (1-1, 0-0)
The defending 13th Region champions took one on the chin during Tuesday’s WYMT Mountain Classic matchup with Knott Central.
Knox Central suffered a 68-63 loss and will now be back in action again Saturday against Pike Central.
6. Williamsburg (3-0, 2-0)
The Yellow Jackets are red-hot after picking up three wins this past week.
Nick Napier’s squad has looked impressive so far against regional opponents. Williamsburg defeated Barbourville, 74-60, while knocking off Harlan, 88-52.
Slaht Hunter is averaging 23 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while Caleb Rose follows with a 15.7 scoring average. Rose also leads the team with 7.3 rebounds per game.
7. Corbin (2-1, 0-1)
The Redhounds continue to get better after each game they play.
Corbin has won two consecutive games after defeating both Montwood (Texas) and Middlesboro.
Tony Pietrowski also captured his 400th career victory after the Redhounds upended Middlesboro on the road Tuesday, 55-44.
This is another team to keep your eye on.
I like the play out of Josh Hibbitts, Cole Hicks, and Matthew Taylor.
8. Barbourville (3-1, 2-1)
Coach Cody Messer’s Tigers have been impressive so far this season.
Barbourville recorded a 70-52 win over Bell County that moves them up a couple of spots in this week’s rankings.
Shawn Vaughn is averaging 20.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while Matthew Gray is averaging 19.8 points per game.
9. Bell County (0-1, 0-1)
I can’t gauge just how good Brad Sizemore’s team is until the Bobcats get a couple of more games under their belts.
Bell County was without a couple of starters during its 70-52 loss to Barbourville.
10. Lynn Camp (4-0, 1-0)
Dinky Phipps’ Wildcats have surprised so far this season with its 4-0 start.
Lynn Camp’s biggest win so far this season was a 60-50 defeat of Whitley County.
The Wildcats are led by Max Burd and Madison Prater.
Note: Each teams' record reflects games played up until Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.