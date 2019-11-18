Steele signs letter of intent with EKU

Though she made the commitment last year, Amerah Steele made her commitment to Eastern Kentucky University official on Friday when she signed her letter of intent with the Division 1 school in the presence of her friends, family and teammates in the South Laurel High School gymnasium.
Steele’s love of basketball started at a young age after playing with her cousins for the first time.
“I have a lot of younger cousins and they are all boys, so they played a lot of ball and then there was this one day that I just decided to pick up a ball and play with them,” she said. “Then, they asked me to go to a camp and then my uncle Jackie coached me in a league and my dad coached me in a league and I just fell in love with it.”
Steele has played an important role in the success of the South Laurel girls basketball program since her eighth grade year.
“Playing at South Laurel is definitely an honor, especially with all the history here,” Steele said. “They have won so many state championships and my teammates are all so great. They’re some of the most special people to me in the world, I love them to death.”
“In my career, I’ve been fortunate to coach some really good players that are playing at a high level and Amerah fits that mold,” said South Laurel Coach Chris Souder. “Those kids are special athletes and not only are they great athletes but they’ve got the desire and the work ethic and Amerah is right there at the top. I saw that from day one when I started here.”
The guard averaged 21.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Lady Cardinals last season and is expected to help lead her team to another successful season in her senior year.
“Amerah is one of our leaders and we’ll lean on her a lot,” said Souder. “She’s the ultimate competitor and that gets contagious with the other players. We’re only going to go as far as Amerah and the other two seniors take us and they understand that. Now that she’s signing and she’s got that behind her, we just want her to relax and enjoy her senior season because it will go quick.”
“For my senior year, I definitely have really high expectations,” Steele said. “I think we can win the whole thing, honestly, we just have to get over that hump of the semifinals in the region.”
Souder said Friday wasn’t only a special day for Steele but also for the girls basketball program.
“It’s a great day for her and she deserves it—she’s earned this,” he said. “It’s not just a good day for her, it’s a good day for our program because the kids can see that hard work does pay off.
“She loves the game, she invests the time in the game and that’s what we’re trying to get out younger kids to understand is that you’ve got to invest in what you want. She’s finally getting a return on her investment.”
Steele said her decision to go to EKU to further her academic and basketball career was an easy one, as she immediately felt at home after her first visit on the campus.
“It’s close, so it’s an easy decision for her,” Souder said. “She’s got a lot of family members’ support and they’ll be able to watch her play a lot. They (EKU) have got a new coach and they’re bringing in a new culture, so it’s a good time for Amerah to come in there, put her stamp on the program and I guarantee they won’t have any kids work as hard as her. She’s going to go out there and be a fantastic college player and help put them on another level.”
“It’s definitely an honor to play at the college level and I’m really excited to see what God has in store for me,” Steele said.
