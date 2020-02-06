1. South Laurel (19-4 overall, 13-2 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Cardinals are winners of eight in a row after handing Harlan County a 64-57 loss on the road on Tuesday.
Senior Matt Cromer continues his fantastic play, scoring 35 points in the win over the Black Bears.
South Laurel’s defensive play has been huge this season, and so has the play of Cromer, who leads the team with a scoring average of 25 points per game. He also leads the Cardinals with eight rebounds per game.
2. Clay County (16-7, 10-1)
The Tigers are 8-3 during their past 11 games and are playing as good as anyone in the region.
Clay County is coming off an 83-59 victory over Barbourville after getting off to a slow start.
Glenn Gray’s Tigers are ready to finish the season strong, but some tough teams remain on the slate.
3. North Laurel (16-7, 8-3)
The Jaguars were needing a big win and they got on the road Tuesday when they handed Somerset just its third loss of the season by pulling out a 62-55 decision.
The talent is in place at North Laurel and it looks as if they’re beginning to hit stride. We will find out today if the Jaguars can continue their recent success when they travel to play South Laurel.
4. Harlan County (16-7, 6-4)
The Black Bears are losers of two of their last three games, but they’re going to be OK.
They dropped a 64-57 decision to South Laurel on Tuesday, but they were also without the services of Trent Noah, who is averaging 12.3 points per game.
5. Knox Central (16-5 5-0)
Jevonte Turner is having one heck of a season for the Panthers. He leads the team with 23.4 scoring average and is pulling down 6.7 rebounds per game.
Knox Central has won two of its last three games with wins over Lynn Camp (65-58) and Jackson County (88-69). The Panthers are playing well and look to be challenged down the stretch with games against Clay County, North Laurel, South Laurel, and Barbourville.
6. Middlesboro (16-8, 9-5)
It’s time to realize the Yellow Jackets are for real.
Middlesboro is 7-1 during its last eight games, which includes wins over North Laurel, Harlan County, and Harlan.
Lewis Morris has his team playing well at the right time of the season. It’s going to be interesting to see how the Yellow Jackets finish out regular season play.
7. Harlan (10-11, 6-6)
The Green Dragons let one slip away during Tuesday’s 49-47 loss to Middlesboro.
Harlan led by double digits throughout the contest before seeing Middlesboro rally to win.
The Green Dragons have a key 52nd District home matchup with Harlan County on the horizon which will be key to see if Harlan can grab the district No. 2 or No. 3 seed.
8. Williamsburg (12-11, 6-8)
The Yellow Jackets were in must-win mode last night as they survived a 73-72 thriller against Corbin.
Williamsburg is playing some of its best basketball currently, winning five of its last six games. The Yellow Jackets have a tough stretch of games remaining but will get to see just where they are heading into postseason play.
9. Corbin (12-10, 5-6)
The Redhounds suffered a 73-72 loss on the road to Williamsburg on Tuesday, which turned out to be Corbin’s sixth loss during its last seven games.
Tony Pietrowski’s squad is really struggling at the moment but begins a four-game home stretch Friday that could get them back on track.
10. Bell County (8-13, 5-6)
The Bobcats were able to snap a season-worst four-game losing skid, but still had trouble putting away Barbourville on Tuesday before winning, 55-50.
Brad Sizemore’s squad has a key district home game today against Middlesboro that is a must-win for Bell County if the Bobcats want to avoid the 52nd District’s No. 2 seed.
