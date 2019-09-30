LONDON — The North Laurel Jaguars eighth grade football team were able to run their record to a perfect 10-0 after upending South Laurel, 36-0.
The win marked the Jaguars' second victory over their crosstown rivals this season.
North Laurel dominated on both sides of the ball during the 36-point win by outgaining the Cardinals in total yardage, 396-79.
Tucker Warren turned in a stellar game throwing the ball for the Jaguars, connecting on 13-of-19 pass attempts for 280 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for one yard and a touchdown.
Christian Larkey led the Jaguars with 54 rushing yards and also found pay dirt by returning a punt 60 yards for a score. Elijah Miller added 28 rushing yards on the ground while Logan Hall ran for 25 yards.
Miller had a huge game receiving, leading the team with five catches and 159 receiving yards which included a 75-yard touchdown reception. Gage Larkey finished with three catches for 55 yards while Cole Messer hauled in a catch for 41 yards. Trey Holmes caught a touchdown pass that covered 17 yards.
Miller, Messer, Austin Johnson, and Austin Lewis each led the way on defense with five tackles apiece while the Jaguars totaled four sacks.
