1. South Laurel (24-4 overall, 16-2 vs. 13th Region opponents)
Nobody in the 13th Region is hotter than the South Laurel Cardinals. They’re riding a 13-game win streak and haven’t lost since Jacob Curry nailed a last-second shot to give Clay County a 59-58 win way back on Jan. 11.
Matt Cromer continues to show he’s one of, if not the best player in the state, while South Laurel plays as a team which is the biggest reason why the Cardinals have a 13th Region-best 24 wins.
2. Clay County (20-8, 13-2)
Glenn Gray’s Tigers are right where he wants them to be going into next week’s 49th District.
Clay County is playing its best ball currently. The Tigers’ current four-game win streak is their longest since starting the season with five straight wins.
3. North Laurel (20-8, 10-4)
Nate Valentine’s Jaguars seemed to have recovered nicely from the mini-slump they went through the past few weeks.
North Laurel is now winners of four straight after beating Knott Central (85-54), Corbin (85-77), Hazard (63-60) and Harlan (83-67).
4. Knox Central (19-7, 6-2)
The Panthers have had their ups and downs during the past few weeks while compiling a 4-6 mark.
Knox Central has recovered nicely after suffering consecutive losses to both Clay County and South Laurel. The Panthers are riding a two-game win streak after defeating Cordia (73-61) and Knott Central (76-67).
5. Middlesboro (19-9, 12-7)
Lewis Morris’ Yellow Jackets continue to impress and now have won 10 of their last 12 games.
They did suffer a setback this past week after dropping a 61-60 decision at home to Oneida Baptist. That was a head-scratcher, to say the least.
Middlesboro rebounded by grabbing three straight wins by defeating Bell County (50-46 in OT), Barbourville (57-56 in double OT) and Jackson County (60-51).
6. Corbin (15-11, 7-7)
The Redhounds have quietly been getting better and better without receiving much attention.
Opposition in the 50th District Tournament better watch out because Tony Pietrowski will have his team ready to play.
Corbin is 4-2 during its last six games which include wins over Mercer County (68-56), Whitley County (67-44), Berea (67-57) and Lynn Camp (86-56).
7. Harlan County (19-10, 9-4)
This is the lowest the Black Bears have been ranked this season.
Their eight-game win streak from just a few weeks ago seems like a distant memory now as their current three-game losing skid is their longest of the season.
Harlan County is 4-6 during its last 10 games which includes recent losses to Madison Southern (74-60), Model (55-51) and Cordia (84-67).
8. Harlan (12-15, 7-9)
The Green Dragons are winners of only four games out of their last 12. They dropped a 63-55 decision to Leslie County last week and followed with an 83-67 loss on the road against North Laurel.
9. Barbourville (11-13, 7-9)
This is another team I just can’t figure out. Before Tuesday’s 80-72 overtime win over Williamsburg, the Tigers were 4-9 dating back to Christmas Break.
But after seeing Matthew Gray score 30-plus while Shawn Vaughn continued his impressive senior campaign, Barbourville returns to the Top 10 with some momentum under its belt.
10. (tie) Whitley County (12-17, 4-8)
Maybe, just maybe, the young Colonels have turned the corner after blasting Bell County at home on Tuesday with a convincing 77-49 win.
I’m not sure who expected Whitley County to beat Bell County by that big of a margin considering the Colonels had lost three in a row while going 2-8 during their past 10 games before Tuesday’s big win.
Whitley County is a dangerous team to play in the postseason, especially when the Colonels are the host of the 50th District Tournament.
10. (tie) Williamsburg (15-12, 8-9)
The Yellow Jackets had been playing well, winning eight of their last nine games until dropping an 80-72 overtime decision to Barbourville on Tuesday.
I’m not sure what to expect out of Williamsburg next week during the 50th District Tournament. The Yellow Jackets’ 8-9 mark against regional teams is a concern.
