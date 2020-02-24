South Laurel continued its winning ways on Thursday by upending Rockcastle County, 72-56.
Seniors Matt Cromer, Brett Norvell, Alex Hostettler, Ford Breeding, Jace Bowling, Zach Allen, and Fischer Proffitt each played their last game at The Cardinals’ Nest as Jeff Davis’ squad ran its win streak to 14 games.
“It was a good way to send out our seniors. They were in fourth grade when I first got here. I’ve seen them grow up and we’ve traveled to a lot of places,” Davis said. “It was a bittersweet, emotional night with this group. Our shots weren’t falling early and we were pressing a little bit. We were trying too hard and were trying to perform well in front of a great crowd. The effort was there but we didn’t shoot the ball well. It was a good team win, though.”
South Laurel (25-4) will now shift its focus to Tuesday’s 50th District semifinal game against Whitley County. The Cardinals are 2-0 against the Colonels by picking wins of 72-61, and 51-38. Whitley County is coming off a 28-point win over Bell County.
“They’re playing well,” Davis said. “They’re playing more kids and they are more experienced. Jerry (Overbey) has done a great job with them all year. You can’t look at their record because they have beaten some good teams. Both times we played them, they were close games and dogfights. If we aren’t in-tune defensively, we will be down. They’re so difficult to defend. They can shoot and rebound and they play hard. We’ve got to match all of that to stay in the game.”
South Laurel got off to a slow start during Thursday’s 16-point win over Rockcastle County.
Cromer was held scoreless in the first quarter as the Cardinals were holding on to a slim 15-11 advantage.
Cromer and Norvell each scored six points apiece during the second quarter to help South Laurel hold a 34-24 advantage at halftime.
Cromer added nine more points in the third quarter while Norvell scores five more points to push the Cardinals’ advantage to 52-40 with eight minutes remaining in regulation.
Comer added nine more points in the fourth quarter to help South Laurel preserve the 11-point win.
South Laurel 72, Rockcastle County 56
Rockcastle County 11 13 16 16 56
South Laurel 15 19 18 20 72
Rockcastle County (56) — Noel 10, Hopkins 10, Mullins 10, Chasteen 2, Bishop 14, Sanders 4, Lowdermilk 2, Taylor 4.
South Laurel (72) — Anders 9, Norvell 17, Hostettler 8, Jones 2, Cromer 24, Payne 3, Breeding 4, Allen 2, Bowling 3.
