A strong defensive effort led the South Laurel Cardinals to a win over the Corbin Redhounds on Tuesday night in the 50th District showdown.
The Cardinals held Corbin to their lowest scoring total of the year, defeating the Redhounds 83-64. Coach Jeff Davis said he was happy with the way his team responded with a big win after a tough loss to Madison Central last week.
“I thought we did a good job bouncing back from the Madison Central game. We watched a lot of film and we corrected some things,” said Davis. “We really made practice hard on ourselves and made it harder than it would be in the game. This was a big win for us tonight.”
The key to the win for the Cardinals was their ability to limit Corbin's star guard Hayden Llewellyn on the offensive end. Llewellynn was averaging over 30 points per game coming into Tuesday night. South Laurel held him to just nine points.
Davis said he gave the assignment of guarding Llewellyn to senior Micah Anders. Anders and the rest of the South Laurel squad put together perhaps their best effort of the season against Corbin.
Corbin knocked down six three-pointers in the first period. Carter Stewart hit three, Josh Hibbitts made two and Isaac McVey made another. The Cardinals regrouped defensively and controlled the game from the second quarter forward.
“I think our defense came out too jacked up. We lost some shooters and missed some assignments in the first quarter and gave up 22 points,” said Davis. “When a kid averages 33 points per game, you have to know where he is at all times. Micah did a good job on him. Stewart is a good shooter too, so you have to pick your poison.”
Corbin really struggled on the offensive end in the second quarter. Stewart hit two more threes and Llewellyn scored his first four points of the game, but South Laurel was able to take a 37-34 lead and regain the momentum as the teams headed in for the half.
The third quarter of the game was the turning point as the Cardinals came out firing on offense. Anders and Eli Gover each connected on two three-pointers, and Rhys England and Parker Payne added one apiece. South Laurel took a 62-50 lead after the third quarter, and never looked back, cruising to the 83-64 win.
South Laurel had five players score in double figures on the night, led by Anders with 19. England finished the game with 18, Gover had 14, while Payne and Brayden Reed added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Davis said the adjustments his team made in the second half, along with the help from his bench, helped the Cardinals win the ball game.
“I thought we made some adjustments coming out in the second half that helped us. Our kids got back to the scouting report and we played well defensively. We wanted to make them play through us and force them to take tough shots,” said Davis. “I thought our bench really came through for us. We got in some foul trouble in the third and fourth quarters, and Anders did a good job being a senior leader while Payne was on the bench.”
For the Redhounds, the loss comes after a tough game against Clay County that they dropped 89-82 last week. Coach Tony Pietrowski said that despite the start to the season, his team should not be counted out just yet. While many teams were practicing and playing, the Redhounds were forced into a two-week quarantine that has put them behind. But, rest assured, they’ll be there when the postseason rolls around.
“This is not the team we will be in a month from now. We really only have two kids that have played any significant minutes in our program. Our quarantine really put us behind and this group needed consistent practices and games, instead, we spent almost 14 days apart,” said Pietrowski. “I’m not going to bury these guys. Plain and simple, we have had three practices in 20 some odd days. It showed tonight.”
South Laurel 83, Corbin 64
South Laurel 18 19 25 21—83
Corbin 22 12 16 14—64
South Laurel (83) - Anders 19, England 18, Gover 14, Payne 11, Reed 10, Ashton Garland 9, Caden Jones 2
Corbin (64) - Hibbitts 23, Stewart 20 , Llewellyn 9, Dakota Patterson 5, McVey 3, Brody Wells 2, Seth Mills 2
