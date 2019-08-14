NORTH LAUREL — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars are off to a strong start after defeating Lincoln County on Monday night in their opening game of the season, 6-1.
The five-goal win marked the fifth consecutive season-opening win for the defending 13th Region Champions.
North Laurel Coach Rod Messer said that while he was certainly pleased with the way his Lady Jaguars played on Monday night, he expects them to keep getting better as the season progresses.
“I thought we played well but we can play better,” he said.
Maddi Mastin got scoring going for the Lady Jaguars in the 19-minute mark, followed by a goal by Madison Dagley a minute later to give North Laurel an early 2-0 lead over Lincoln County.
Dagley managed to score two more goals for the Lady Jaguars in the first half to give North Laurel a comfortable 4-0 lead heading into halftime.
In the 46-minute mark, Lily Messer added a goal, while Messer also added the final goal of the game in the 65th minute.
Lincoln County added their only goal of the game in the 54-minute mark off a penalty kick.
Messer said that North Laurel defender Hannah Brock was the key to Monday night’s game.
“Hannah Brock has played defense for me for four years and as I’ve said before, I think she’s the best defensive player in the region, I just think she sets the tone of the game for us,” he said. “Not saying you can’t score on us because people do but she makes it difficult.”
Messer said that he was impressed with his offense tonight but believes his Lady Jaguars’ offense has room to grow.
“I thought our ball movement was good and maybe I’m unrealistic but I think it could be a little better and then maybe just converting on opportunities that we had because we had good ball movement,” he said.
