With Little League finishing up over the next few weeks and school starting back in three weeks, most folks have turned their attention away from baseball and on to football. That’s not the case for the Crusaders Baseball program.
Entering their fifth season of competition, the Crusaders are set to have open tryouts beginning on July 24th and will run through mid-August for various ages.
The program, which was established in 2017, began with just two teams, and the Crusaders expect to have at least 12 teams on the field next year — possibly more depending on the number of kids who show up for tryouts. In previous seasons, the Crusaders had only fielded one team per age group but with the volume of interest in the program, the Crusaders have decided to expand the number of teams for the younger groups.
The Crusaders also recently decided to drop the EKY from their name as the group is beginning to receive interest from kids as far away as Louisville, Lexington, and Knoxville.
When I asked Dusty Allen, who founded the organization, about the increase in demand from players so far away, Allen said, “There are a few things that have drawn kids from outside of the mountains to our organization. The first is that we put quality teams on the field. Our teams compete at the highest of levels, in fact, this past year our 10U team won the 10U Major State Championships and they’ve been ranked the entire year as the No. 1 team in the state of Kentucky. Secondly, we keep our costs very low. In fact, our costs are typically half of what most of the other major programs around the state cost. Lastly, we’ve been able to create a family like atmosphere where all the teams are pulling for the other teams. Everyone is calling and/or keeping up with each other on GameChanger.”
What the Crusaders have built extends far beyond just kids playing baseball. The program has hosted the 5K for the World Chicken Festival the past few years, and each spring they host one of the largest golf scrambles which boasted nearly 20 teams this past April. The group also typically has a First Pitch banquet each December and they’ve had guest speakers like Keith Madison (Former UK Head Baseball Coach) and former Major League Baseball player Josh Anderson.
I asked Allen if anything new would be coming for the Crusaders in the upcoming season and Allen replied, “We are dropping the EKY from our name. That decision was something we didn’t take lightly because of the pride we have in our area and we always want to remain loyal to our communities but we felt like in the long run it was the best decision for the program. We have also added Charlie Ludwick, current Eastern Kentucky University baseball player, to run all of our social media accounts. Charlie is an awesome young man and he is going to help us promote these players and keep their names in front of college coaches as a lot of them are going to get the chance to play college baseball. The expansion of program by adding additional teams for the younger groups is a major change and we just want to give more kids the chance to play competitive baseball. Lastly, we’ve added a theme for the upcoming season which is something we’ve never done before. The theme is 'Stronger Together'. The reality is that we still have a lots of local kids that aren’t playing for us because there is this impression out there that we are a North Laurel program and the reality is, that’s just not true. We have kids playing for us from 14+ counties and we don’t care where you are from, if you love baseball and want to grow as a player we typically can find a home for you. The idea around the 'Stronger Together' theme is that when we go play in these major tournaments a school based team can’t compete but if we all pull together…..we are 'Stronger Together'”.
You can learn more about the Crusaders on Facebook or call Dusty Allen at 606-682-5060. A list of upcoming tryout dates can be found below.
7U Tryouts: August 14th 10 a.m. to noon (NL Little League Fields)
8U Tryouts: July 24th 10 a.m. to noon (NL Little League Fields)
9U Tryouts: July 24th 9-11 a.m. and July 25th 2-4 p.m. (NL Little League Fields)
10U Tryouts: August 7th 6 p.m. (NL Little League Fields)
11U Tryouts: July 31st 10 a.m. to noon (NL Little League Fields)
12U Tryouts: July 31st noon to 2 p.m. (NL Little League Fields)
13U: Early-Mid August
14U: Early-Mid August
15U: Early-Mid August
16U: Early-Mid August
NL Little League Address: 1535 Sinking Creek Rd, London, KY 40741
