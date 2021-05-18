Struggles at the plate lead to North Laurel loss

SOMERSET — An early deficit was too much for the North Laurel Jaguars to overcome on Monday night when they took on the Somerset Briar Jumpers and lost 6-3.
With the score tied at 2-2, Somerset took a 5-2 lead after the third inning that later led to the win. North Laurel struggled to get much going at the plate with just three hits on the night.
North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said his team faced off against a difficult challenge on the mound and couldn’t overcome some early mishaps.
“We played a very good Somerset team and played them very well. We saw a really good pitcher and was able to score some runs,” said McWhorter. “We just got off to a bad start, having six walks in the first two innings that got us in the hole early.”
Somerset took an early 2-0 lead, but the Jaguars responded in the second inning with two runs of their own. August Storm put North Laurel on the board when he was brought home by a single from Kyler Elza. Elza later scored on a ground ball from J. Douglas Gilliam to even the score at 2-2.
The Briar Jumpers scored three runs in the bottom of the third to pull back ahead 5-2. North Laurel went scoreless in the third, fourth, and fifth innings, before scoring another run in the top of the sixth. Gilliam drove in his second run of the night on a double that brought home Corey Broughton to cut the lead to 5-3. Somerset scored another run in the bottom of the sixth, to give them the 6-3 lead and the win.
The Jaguars were led at the plate by Elza, with two singles and one run batted in. Gilliam finished with a double and drove in two runs.
Austin Smith started on the mound for North Laurel and pitched five innings. He allowed four hits and five runs. Broughton came on in relief and pitched one inning, allowing two hits and one run.
McWhorter said he was happy with the way his team battled against the Briar Jumpers, and that one hit late could have gotten them back in the game.
“We settled down and competed really well,” said McWhorter. “If a ball gets down in fair territory late in the game, we could have made it really interesting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.