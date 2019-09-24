LONDON — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals' recent struggles continued during their 5-1 loss on Monday to Garrard County.
The Lady Cardinals (6-10-1) fell behind three goals during the first 20 minutes of the match and couldn’t recover.
“The game was over in first 20 minutes when your down 3-0,” South Laurel coach Andy Johnson said. “I know I sound like a broken record, but inexperience has hurt us a lot.”
South Laurel’s Brooklyn Taylor scored during the 26th minute to cut the Lady Cardinals’ deficit to 3-1, but another goal by the Lady Lions to end the first half combined with a goal during g the second half wrapped up the win for Garrard County.
“We settled down and scored to bring it to 3-1, but then another poor clearance gave them their fourth (goal),” Johnson said. “We were probably tired, but there were plays we made against Somerset that we just didn’t make tonight. We played OK the rest of the night and had chances, but we just don’t have a girl that can hit a shot like Emily (Royster) and Corinne (Fojtek) last year.”
South Laurel is scheduled to be back in action at home on Saturday at 10 a.m. against Bourbon County.
