Struggling Cardinals still searching for win No. 1

LONDON — Jep Irwin’s first home game during his second stint as South Laurel’s coach didn’t go so well with the Cardinals losing 40-6 to Estill County last week.
The loss, South Laurel’s 16th in a row, happened due to a culmination of things, according to Irwin.
“We did not play well early, especially offensively or on our punt team, so we put our defense in a bind with very poor field positions in the first half,” he said. “Our defense kept us in the game throughout the first half, but we just could not execute offensively to move the ball consistently and stay on the field.
“We were maybe a little too emotional due to the crowd and playing at home,” Irwin added. “Everything is a learning experience we can get better from. Bottom line, we have to coach and play better. We are a work in progress with a young team.”
Even more bad news was when starting quarterback Landry Collett went down with an injury. His status for Friday’s game against Knox Central remains up in the air.
“We don't know his status yet, only that he was unable to return but seemed better after the game,” Irwin said. “Jimmy Mitchell came in and did a good job for us.”
South Laurel will be going up against a Knox Central (1-1) squad that lost to Bell County last week. The Panthers are coached by former South Laurel Cardinal player Travis McDaniel.
“We have to be more physical on both sides of the ball, play harder, and do our job better play in and play out to have a chance to win any game,” Irwin said. “Knox Central is a solid team and well-coached. We will have our hands full. Right now, it's about us getting better execution and effort and learning how to compete and win.“
