Successful weekend of tournaments for UC women’s bowling

The ninth-ranked Cumberlands women's bowling team traveled to northern Kentucky for a pair of tournaments over the weekend. On Saturday, the Patriots competed in the NKU Norse Classic, where they finished third out of nine teams after knocking down 6,611 pins. The next day they headed to Louisville for the Eagle Classic finishing second, only 27 pins shy of Lindenwood University. Through two tournaments the Patriots averaged a score 6,535, the highest average among teams that competed in each contest.
The Pats got off to a hot start for the weekend in the NKU Norse Classic as they knocked down 6,611 pins behind impressive performances from Sarah Doyle and Megan Kelly. Doyle tallied 916 total pins to finish in eleventh out of 65 bowlers. Doyle was the only bowler on the team to break 200 pins at least once through five games. Kelly averaged 178 pins through five games to finish with a score of 892 for 13th. Lindsey Wilson College won the tournament with a score of 6,851 pins, while Urbana followed in second with 6,839 pins.
On the second day of their trip, UC took on eight other programs at the Eagle Classic. Led by Kiara Abanto and Doyle, the Pats bowled a 6,459 to earn a second place finish; their sixth top-five finish this season. Abanto notched 944 total pins with a team high 266 pins in her third game. With an average of 189 pins per game, Abanto finished third overall and earned All-Tournament Team honors. Doyle added to the team's silver medal finish with a score of 908, breaking the 150 pin mark in all of her five games. Lindenwood University won the tournament with a score of 6,486 pins, while Morehead State University rounded out the top-three with a 6,286 score.
The Patriots hit the road February 8-9 as they travel to Indianapolis, IN to compete in the Indianapolis Classic. This will be their final tournament before the Mid-South conference Championship Tournament at the end of the month.
