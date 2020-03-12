London, KY (40741)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.