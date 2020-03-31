We are inching closer and closer to Sweet 16 action of the Boys and Girls 13th Region 32-Team Realignment Tournaments.
We’ve had a combined eight teams from both the boys and girls tournaments punch their tickets into second-round play with eight more teams planning to join them today.
Boys
First Round
Game Five — No. 12 Clay County (2016) vs. No. 21 South Laurel (2009)
Clay County managed to grab a 20-11 lead at the end of the first quarter behind a 10-point effort from Blake Smith and six points from Trey Farmer.
The inside play of Matt St. John pulled South Laurel to within six points (32-26) with 3:11 left in the first half but Will Sexton and Wes Wolfe each scored key baskets late in the half to push the Tigers lead to 41-32 at halftime.
Consecutive fields by Matt Watkins combined with a 3-pointer by Matt Gilbert pulled the Cardinals to within four points (43-39) of Clay County’s lead with 5:15 remaining in the third quarter.
Two 3-pointers and a layup by Smith increased the Tigers’ advantage to 55-45 with eight minutes remaining in the game.
Wes Dean took over during the first few minutes of the fourth quarter. His jumper over Sexton made the score 58-53 but Smith and his teammates continued to pull away.
His dunk and 3-pointer with three minutes remaining gave Clay County a 64-53 lead while Wolfe and Farmer closed the deal a few minutes later, allowing Clay County to pick up a 71-58 victory.
Smith led Clay County with 24 points and eight rebounds while Matt Gilbert finished with 17 points for South Laurel.
Game Six — No. 5 South Laurel (2006) vs. No. 28 Bell County (2011)
Contrasting styles of play were the theme between South Laurel and Bell County.
The Bobcats kept things close early on as Ben Madison made three shots to give Bell County an early 8-2 advantage.
Walt Allen began to score in the paint while 3-pointers by Ty Proffitt and Trey Smith gave the Cardinals a 19-11 lead at the end of the opening quarter
The Bobcats’ deliberate style of play couldn’t keep South Laurel from pulling out a double-digit lead in the second quarter.
Proffitt added six of his game-high 24 points while Allen added six more points to increase the Cardinals’ advantage to 37-20 at halftime.
Jordan Hammonds hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter while Allen continued to shine by scoring six more points allowing South Laurel to take a commanding 55-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
David Goodin, Trey Smith, and Josh Riley got in the scoring action in the final period of play, allowing the Cardinals to cruise to an easy, 75-49, victory.
South Laurel’s Allen led all scorers with 19 points while finishing with 17 rebounds while Proffitt finished with 17 points and six assists. Madon’s 16 points paced the way for the Bobcats.
Game Seven — No. 11 South Laurel (2018) vs. No. 22 Williamsburg (2015)
One of the better first-round matchups on paper turned out to be an instant classic.
South Laurel came out on fire with JJ Ramey slamming one home while a 3-pointer by Matt Cromer pushed the Cardinals’ lead to 17-12 going into the second quarter.
The brother duo of Skyler Griffith and Andrew Griffith torched the nets for a combined 17 points in the second quarter as two free throws by Corey Shelton gave Williamsburg a 34-32 advantage at halftime.
Shelton hit two 3-pointers midway through the third quarter to push Williamsburg’s lead to 44-37, but the Cardinals were able to finish out the third quarter with a 13-5 run and led 50-49 with eight minutes remaining.
A putback by Ramey combined with a 3-pointer by Logan Madden pushed South Laurel’s lead to 59-55 with 4:08 left before seeing Shelton hit two consecutive 3-pointers to give the Yellow Jackets a 61-59 advantage with 1:14 left.
Ramey tied the game at 61 apiece with 47 seconds left in regulation before Skyler Griffith’s off-balanced 3-point shot was good from 32-feet at the buzzer, giving the Yellow Jackets a 64-61 victory.
Williamsburg’s Shelton led all scorers with 24 points while Skyler Griffith finished with 22 points and eight assists. Fred Massey only scored two points but pulled down 16 rebounds in the win.
Ramey led South Laurel with an 18-point effort while Cromer finished 16 points.
Game Eight — No. 6 Corbin (2017) vs. No. 27 Corbin (2007)
On paper, Corbin (2017) entered the game as heavy favorites over Corbin (2007), and early on, Corbin (2017) showed why they received such a high ranking.
Andrew Taylor went off and scored 14 points during the first quarter while Chase Sanders added five points to give Corbin (2017) a 28-21 lead.
Josh Crawford began to take over in the second quarter by scoring 12 of his game-high 27 points during the period. Isaac Wilson and Madison Johnson also got into the scoring action as Corbin (2007) stormed back to claim a 46-41 lead at halftime.
Crawford continued to have the hot hand in the third quarter. Wilson’s assist to Crawford with 1:49 left in the third quarter pushed their team’s lead to 66-56 while Madison Johnson’s 3-pointer at the end of the period gave Corbin (2007) a 69-56 edge.
Taylor took over in the fourth quarter and scored his team’s first 12 points but it wasn’t enough as Wilson sealed the deal by hitting eight consecutive free throws down the stretch to kick up an 84-77 win for Corbin (2007).
Wilson finished with 20 points and 11 assists for Corbin (2007) while Johnson added 19 points.
Taylor led Corbin (2017) with 26 points while Sanders added 21 points.
Girls
First Round
Game Five — No. 5 North Laurel (2020) vs. No. 28 South Laurel (2011)
The first crosstown showdown took place in the tournament that showcased two teams stacked with talent.
South Laurel’s size caused North Laurel some problems early as Taylor Arthur was able to pace the way with eight first-quarter points to give the Lady Cardinals an early 16-15 advantage.
The Lady Cardinals began to heat up in the second quarter with Halle Collins recording eight points while Hailee Valentine and Gracie Jervis each hit two 3-pointers apiece to give North Laurel a 41-27 lead at halftime.
The Lady Jaguars continued to add on to their lead despite seeing Macy Clontz add seven points in the third quarter for the Lady Cardinals.
Two 3-pointers by Isabel Gray and two putbacks by Chloe McKnight gave North Laurel an insurmountable lead at 60-40 with eight minutes remaining.
Morgan Johnson and Clontz each scored four points apiece in the fourth quarter, but the damage had already been done with the Lady Jaguars cruising to a 73-60 win.
Valentine’s 21 points led North Laurel while Collins finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Jervis knocked down four 3-pointers, adding 12 points.
Game Six — No. 12 Clay County (2006) vs. No. 21 Harlan County (2012)
It didn’t take Clay County long to jump out and seize the game from the Lady Black Bears.
Jayme Gilbert scored 16 of her game-high 35 points during the Lady Tigers’ 75-46 win over Harlan County.
James Burchell’s squad scored early and often and built a 28-9 advantage in the first quarter. Clay County’s lead grew to 44-21 at halftime before taking a 63-33 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Harlan County’s Brooklyn Massengill scored seven of her 18 points in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Tigers cruised to an easy win.
Gemma Gray added 15 points for Clay County while Page Jackson scored nine points.
Game Seven — No. 11 Clay County (2010) vs. No. 22 Corbin (2013)
Whitney Belle Jackson got Clay County off to a fast start by scoring the game’s first 10 points.
The Lady Tigers’ lead extended to 16-2 with 57 seconds remaining but Corbin gained some momentum by closing the period with a 7-0 run while cutting its deficit to 16-9.
Miranda Wilson scored six points during the opening eight minutes while Holli Disney added three points.
The duo of Jackson and Jordan Phillips combined to score 14 points in the second quarter while Alicia Mitchell hit two 3-pointers as the Lady Tigers found themselves ahead at halftime, 36-15.
Kayla Wilson scored four points in the third quarter while Sarah Ashley knocked down five free throws that pulled the Lady Redhounds to within 42-30 going into the fourth quarter.
Clay County put the game away during the first four minutes of the final period of play thanks to a 12-0 run that saw Jackson score eight points during the span.
Jackson led all scorers with 28 points as the Lady Tigers cruised to a 58-43 win. Phillips and Mitchell each scored 14 points apiece while Miranda Wilson led Corbin with 16 points.
Game Eight — No. 6 Clay County (2011) vs. No. 27 Harlan County (2019)
Harlan County’s Phoebe McHargue scored six first-quarter points to help the Lady Black Bears to an early six-point advantage (12-6), but 3-pointers by Alisha Mitchell and Morgan Chesnut allowed Clay County to end the period with an 18-15 advantage.
Whitney Belle Jackson began to establish herself as an offensive threat in the paint during the second quarter, scoring nine points during the period to give the Lady Tigers a 35-21 lead at halftime.
Harlan County’s Reanna Middleton and Katelyn Johnson combined to score seven points during the second half’s first four minutes to cut Harlan County’s deficit to 39-32 but Clay County finished the third quarter strong with a 12-4 run as Kayla Smith’s basket at the buzzer gave the Lady Tigers a comfortable 51-36 advantage.
Mitchell added two more 3-pointers during the game’s final period while Jackson scored eight points, allowing the Lady Tigers to wrap-up a 70-43 victory.
Jackson led Clay County with 23 points while Mitchell added 20. McHargue finished with a game-high 24 points for Harlan County.
