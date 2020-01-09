RED BIRD — North Laurel continued to build momentum heading into Friday’s 49th District showdown by dominating Red Bird on Tuesday with an 87-49 victory.
Senior Cole Kelley led the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds while freshman Reed Sheppard added 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor and six assists. Freshman Ryan Davidson scored 12 points and tallied six rebounds and one blocked shot.
The Jaguars (10-4 overall, 3-0 vs. 49th District opponents) shot a red-hot 56.7 percent (34-of-60) from the floor and 76.5 percent (13-of-17) from the free-throw line. They also outrebounded the Cardinals, 37-27, finished with 18 assists and forced Red Bird to turn the ball over 20 times.
“I thought we came out focused and done some things we had been working on,” North Laurel coach Nathan Valentine said. “I felt like we got better tonight. We are getting ready for a big game against Clay on Friday. Some of the things we have been working on and concentrating on and focusing on, we improved on tonight.”
The Jaguars wasted little time in taking control of the game.
They built a 29-7 lead in the first quarter and used an 18-1 run to finish out the second quarter to build a commanding 55-25 advantage at halftime.
North Laurel managed to get the running clock into effect during the third quarter by outscoring the Cardinals, 18-13, before putting the game away during the fourth quarter.
“I feel like we are headed in the right direction, but it’s still a long way to go,” Valentine said. “They’re still a lot of peaks and valleys to be had throughout the next two months. I do feel like we are headed in the right direction. We’ve finally got some consistency for some guys. I feel like we have some positive momentum going and hopefully, we will continue to get better and learn from things.”
North Laurel will now shift its focus to Friday’s home matchup with 49th District rival Clay County.
The Tigers are 10-5 and 2-0 against 13th Region opponents. They’re coming off a 79-45 win over Jackson County.
“Any time you’re in a district game at home, it’s big,” Valentine said. “Clay is good. They have veteran players and they know how to play together. They’re good at getting stops and we will have our hands full with that. They do a great job in the zone. They’re well-coached and they play hard, so it will be a tough test for us.”
North Laurel 87, Red Bird 49
North Laurel 29 26 18 14 87
Red Bird 7 18 13 11 49
North Laurel (87) — Sheppard 22, Bruner 4, Elmore 2, Kelley 24, Davidson 12, Alexander 4, Black 6, C. Sizemore 9, Harbach 2, Nicley 2.
Red Bird (49) — Da. Finley 2, De. Finley 16, Helton 3, Napier 7, Onsumba 5, Asher 16.
