LONDON — A quick start allowed South Laurel to take control of its season-opener against Middlesboro while a five-goal second half led to the Lady Cardinals finishing off the Lady Yellow Jackets with a 6-1 victory.
Senior Katie Vance scored a goal two minutes into the game to give her team a 1-0 edge, but South Laurel didn’t score again until a couple of minutes into the second half.
Vance added two more goals in the second half to lead the Lady Cardinals with three overall while Belle Dotson finished with two goals and Ashlyn Davis turned in a one-goal effort.
“We got off to a quick start, scoring two minutes in, and I thought that was a sign of good things to come, but it didn’t happen,” South Laurel coach Andrew Johnson said. “It was a slow start, but we were able to score some goals in the second half.
“We had chances throughout the game,” he added. “We were going up against one of the better keepers in the region. We remember her last year and she made some good saves today. We scored a goal in the second half, and they started playing with their heads down, and we were able to punch a couple of goals and finish it.”
The Lady Cardinals are now on a stretch of three games on the road beginning with Thursday’s contest against Madison Southern at 6 p.m. they’ll hit the road again Saturday and face-off against Model at 10 a.m. before traveling to play Lincoln County at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
“It’s good to start with a win at home instead of going on the road and getting on a bus,” Johnson said. “I wanted to play at home early because the rest of August is pretty rough. We’ve got a bunch of tests coming up.”
