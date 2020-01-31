1. South Laurel (17-4 overall, 5-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
South Laurel is on a tear.
The Lady Cardinals hit 14 3-pointers during their 80-45 victory over Corbin on Tuesday while notching their seventh win in a row.
South Laurel has dominated during the seven-game span with an average margin of victory of 19.1 points per game.
I was also impressed with the way Amerah Steele played. She scored 29 points and hit six 3-pointers in the win over the Lady Redhounds.
2. North Laurel (19-2, 8-0)
Eddie Mahan’s Lady Jaguars continue to dominate since losing to Covington Holy Cross a couple of weeks ago.
North Laurel captured its second win of the season over district rival Clay County on Tuesday by defeating the Lady Tigers, 81-55. The Lady Jaguars have wins of 30 and 26 points over Clay County this season while running their win streak against the Lady Tigers to six games.
The Lady Jaguars will have a tough matchup at home Saturday when 12th Region power Casey County pays a visit to The Jungle. It's going to be interesting to see how North Laurel fares against the Lady Rebels.
3. Bell County (16-3, 8-0)
After losing two in a row, the Lady Bobcats have responded with a three-game win streak.
Bell County collected wins over Harlan County (84-73), Corbin (55-49) and Barbourville (68-52) this past week.
4. Clay County (10-8, 4-3)
Just when it looked as if the Lady Tigers has turned the corner with consecutive wins, they lose their next two games by an average of 31 points.
Southwestern made a trip to Clay County last week and won, 67-31, while North Laurel handed the Lady Tigers an 81-55 defeat on Tuesday.
5. Williamsburg (14-6, 11-2)
The Lady Yellow Jackets are rolling. Williamsburg is 7-2 during its nine games, which includes Tuesday’s 71-62 50th District win over Whitley County.
The nine-point victory over the Lady Colonels almost assures Williamsburg of avoiding the 50th District’s No. 4 seed.
6. Jackson County (17-6, 9-4)
The Lady Generals have responded well since their loss to North Laurel a few weeks ago.
Jackson County has won four games in a row with wins over Whitley County (78-65), Corbin (81-49), Red Bird (79-37) and Owsley County (71-56).
7. Harlan County (11-8, 5-4)
The Lady Black Bears have been hard to gauge the past few weeks, but have now won three games in a row after defeating Perry Central (70-67), Knox Central (53-48) and Middlesboro (67-39).
8. Corbin (11-8, 9-5)
The Lady Redhounds ran into a buzz saw on Tuesday, losing to South Laurel, 80-45.
They did manage to hand Lynn Camp a 69-13 loss on Monday while going 3-5 during their last eight games.
9. Knox Central (6-10, 3-6)
The Lady Panthers just can’t put any consistency together. After beating district foe Barbourville, 82-74, the Lady Tigers followed with a disappointing 53-48 loss to Harlan County.
Knox Central’s longest win streak of the season is two games.
10. Whitley County (8-14, 6-7)
The Lady Colonels had a big win over Pineville on Monday, coming from 14 points down to defeat the Lady Mountain Lions, 65-52.
But they couldn’t keep the momentum going. Whitley County led at times during its matchup with Williamsburg but eventually fell, 71-62.
The Lady Colonels are close to getting over the hump. Once they do, they’re going to be a tough team to beat.
