LONDON — South Laurel girls golf coach Steve King is excited for the season, to begin with, a talented roster returning after garnering experience and success last seasons
“South Laurel girls golf is on the right track,” he said. “When I began coaching the girls' team in 2015, I struggled to get any players. For a few years, we only had one or two on the team. In 2018, we only had two payers, and in 2019, we grew to three players. Last season, we had a big leap to nine players, and this year we've grown to 10 players.
“We are returning most of our players from last year and this will be the best girls team I’ve ever had,” he added. “We lost one player to graduation and one didn’t return but we added three new players.”
King confirmed South Laurel hasn’t played its qualification rounds to see who is on the varsity team.
“Returning this year in order of grade level is Lily Hoskins. She is our only senior,” he said. “This is Lily’s second season on the team and she's made lots of progress. She was basically a beginner last year, so it will be exciting to see what she can do this season. Sarah Reece is a junior and returns for her third season with us. Sarah is a hard-working, and determined young lady, that I expect to be a big part of our successes this season. Sarah’s experience will be a big help. Harper McKnight is a junior, and is new to the team this year but has some golf experience. I’m sure she will improve as we go along. Emily Cox is also a junior and returns from last year. Last season was her first season and she was only a few strokes away from qualifying for the State Tournament with her Region Tournament score. Emily is a good athlete and has a ton of potential. But I have to share her with basketball, unfortunately.
“Our sophomore class includes Greenlee Ray, Kaylee Smith, Caydrian Lawson, and Sophey Smith,” he added. “Greenlee returns to the team from last year. Greenlee has put in some work in the off-season and I’m excited to see how much she’s progressed. Kaylee and Caydrian are both new to the team and new to golf. I’m sure they will both grow into players. Sophey Smith is also a sophomore this season. Sophey started playing on the team in the seventh grade, so this will be her fourth year. In her first year, we only had two players. Sophey has worked so hard over the years. She is a leader on the team and will be a big part of whatever success we have as a team.”
King also has seventh-graders Alyssa Siler and Morgan Jackson on the roster as well.
“Alyssa has had a great summer playing golf,” he said. “She won a couple of junior tournaments and has worked harder in the off-season than any other girl I’ve ever coached. Alyssa is doing something to get better every day. If she isn’t practicing golf, she is going to the gym to work out. I think Alyssa will be going to the State Tournament many times before she graduates, and will be one of the best girl players to ever come through South Laurel.
“Morgan Jackson is a standout softball player and spends a lot of time with that sport,” he added. “But she also has tremendous potential as a golfer. Morgan is blessed with natural club speed and can really move the ball down the fairway. She’ll have to spend a lot of time working on the short game, and I know she will. The best thing about these girls is that they have started young enough to have the time to get really, really good.“
With 10 talented players on the roster, King believes his team will be more competitive this fall.
“As a team, it will be a long shot for us to make it through the region and to the State Tournament, but I have some players that could make it to the State Tournament as individuals,” he said. “We are returning some athletes, and some experience, but as a whole, we are young and inexperienced.”
A competitive schedule King has put together will have his team ready for the Region Tournament.
“Our competitive schedule begins with a tournament we are co-hosting with North Laurel and Corbin,” he said. “On July 30, we will have the first-ever Tri-County Girls Tournament at London Country Club. It gives our players a chance to begin their season on our home course. After that, we have tournaments at Eagle’s Nest and Estill County. We’ll probably add a couple more along with the tournaments, so we’ll have several nine-hole matches, and the Region Tournament — everything we do prepares us to play well in that tournament.
“I’m really looking forward to this season,” he added. “I believe it’s just the beginning to getting our program to the next level.”
