The Corbin Redhounds remain atop the first Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Boys Soccer Rankings of the 2021 season.
The Redhounds were 7-0 against 13th Region opponents last year, and look to continue their dominance this season.
Both South Laurel and North Laurel look to be improved while teams such as Oneida Baptist, Whitley County, and Knox Central could surprise.
1. Corbin (13-2-1 overall, 7-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
To win the region, you’re gonna have to beat Corbin.
Coach Armando Cima has another impressive team entering the season. With only four players graduating from last year’s squad, many believe Corbin can make another deep run in postseason play while contending for the state championship.
The Redhounds return three All-State team members in Jose Torres, Gabriel Cima, and Austin Wise while also returning talented players in every position with many options in most positions.
2. South Laurel (8-8, 5-3-1)
First-year coach Brooks Cawood takes over as head coach of the South Laurel Cardinal soccer program after former coach Joey Marcum resigned back in January.
Cawood inherits a program that isn’t a stranger to winning. South Laurel posted an impressive 102-51-6 mark under Marcum while winning three regional titles. Marcum didn’t leave the cupboard bare for Cawood with seven seniors returning
3. North Laurel (2-9-1, 0-4)
The Jaguars could be the surprise team in the region with some impressive talent returning.
Noah Steely led North Laurel with six goals and eight assists last season while Brayden Cassidy (four goals, and four assists) joins sophomores Seth Miller (three goals) and Tanner Broyles (two goals, four assists).
4. Knox Central (7-4-1, 7-2-1)
Michael Poff has done a fantastic job building the Panthers into a regional contender but Knox Central was hit hard by graduation last season, losing its top three scorers in the process.
5. Oneida Baptist (Didn’t field a team last season)
If it’s like years past, Oneida Baptist will field a competitive team. Who knows, I might have them ranked too low. But until I see them play, I feel comfortable ranking them in this spot.
Best of the rest
6. Whitley County (4-5-1, 3-3-1)
The Colonels graduated eight seniors off last season’s 4-5-1 squad but look to be in the thick of things with a solid group of upperclassmen returning.
7. Harlan County (5-6, 4-4-1)
The Black Bears continue to improve but will be hard-pressed to continue last season’s success after graduating their top two leading scorers from last season.
8. Middlesboro (2-5-1, 2-4-1)
Leading goal scorer Tyler Harris (five goals) returns which is a plus for the rebuilding Yellow Jackets.
9. Barbourville (0-8-1, 0-8-1)
The Tigers are still searching for their first-ever program win and are currently 0-32-1 since 2019. They did manage to get a tie last season, and I expect things continue to uphill for Barbourville.
