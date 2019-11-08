Coming into the 2019 campaign, many prognosticators thought Joey Marcum’s South Laurel Cardinals had the talent to turn in another solid season but didn’t know if they could unseat Corbin as the 13th Region champions.
While the Cardinals might have had some doubters, they never doubted themselves.
Despite losing a regular-season matchup to the Redhounds along with the 50th District Tournament’s Championship Game, South Laurel responded by defeating Corbin in the 13th Region Tournament Title Game, 1-0.
“Our team always sets the bar high. Losing the region tournament by a goal near the end of the match in 2017 and 2018 was tough,” South Laurel coach Joey Marcum said. “When I took over the team in 2014, we felt one of our priorities was to build strength and depth so that we could weather the graduation manpower losses each year.
“After graduating strong offensive players in 2017 and 2018, we started 2019 not knowing where our offense would come from,” he added. “We felt our defense and midfield could be strong, but we didn’t feel know if we would have a go-to offensive player. We ended the season with 13 players having at least one goal and five in double figures. It was a team-work season.”
Marcum credited a lot of his team’s success to a tough slate that prepared them for the postseason.
The Cardinals were able to put together a 15-8-2 mark against one of the toughest schedules in the southeastern part of the state.
“We always try to play a full schedule to test ourselves,” Marcum said. “When the KHSAA revised the calendar, we ended up with a few tougher opponents on the front end of the season than we expected.
“Three of the first four opponents were region champs the year before and we tied one, lost two and only won one,” he added. “We played over half our schedule against highly ranked, very good teams and we took some lumps. We felt like each tie or loss was an opportunity to learn and improve.”
A lot of heart and a strong senior class allowed the Cardinals to overcome a 5-4 start that eventually saw South Laurel post a 10-4-1 mark the remainder of the season.
“As the season progressed, we realized our guys had heart, determination and were willing to work together as a team,” Marcum said. “They felt like they lost some matches they could have won along the way and they used those experiences to focus on improvement.
“We had an amazing Senior Class this season,” he added. “We had 11 guys that played unselfishly and were all leaders. I don’t think we ever had one, ‘go-to’ offensive guy. This team became successful by becoming a true team. Zack Smart started scoring goals, so defenses focused on him. This allowed someone else to step up, find the shot and score. Ben House, Will McCowan, Clayton Stacy, and Quinn Rison all contributed double-figure goals, but when they weren’t scoring they contributed assists. Hayden Durham, Clayton Miller, and Eli Buckles all contributed several goals and assists in adding more depth. Quinn Rison was a key to our defense but had the second-most goals and assists on the team. Our other seniors on defense were relentless and we shut down some very good offensive players, and teams, throughout the season.”
The confidence the Cardinals started building toward the end of the season when they reeled off five wins in a row turned out to be a sign of things to come once postseason play began.
“This team never felt like they played a team they couldn’t beat,” Marcum said. “Winning the Region was their objective and every match until the Region Championship was a chance to learn and grow. The district tournament was physically and mentally demanding. Whitley County improved all season and playing them was a challenge. Playing Corbin, and losing bad, the next night was tough. That loss didn’t make them depressed or sad. It made them determined. They knew Corbin was a good team and they poured everything into that Region championship match. Those seniors and juniors had been in the losing side of that match two years in a row. I was proud of how hard they played that night.”
Even though his Cardinals didn’t advantage past East Carter in the first round of the state tournament, Marcum was quick to point out the season was a huge success and a great send-off to his seniors who had a great career wearing the red and black.
”These boys worked for three seasons to make it back to the state tournament and they accomplished their goal,” he said. “They were disappointed to lose to East Carter, but I’m proud of all they were able to accomplish this season. “Only one of these eleven seniors, Quinn Rison, was on the field during the 2016 state tournament,” Marcum added. “No one else on this team had that opportunity and experience. Now from the hard work of this senior class, among the underclassmen, are eight that played and another six that were on the bench during this state tournament. They can’t wait to get busy working for next season. Next week we will open the weight-room, most are running every day, many will play at least one other sport this winter or spring, several are already playing indoor leagues and some are on club teams. They are ready to get back to work.”
