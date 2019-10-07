WILLIAMSBURG — The 49th District Girls Soccer Tournament is scheduled to begin today at Whitley County High School’s Soccer Complex with No. 4 seed South Laurel and No. 5 seed Oneida Baptist set to play at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Cardinals (7-11-1) handed the Lady Mountaineers (1-10-2) a 6-1 loss on Sept. 20 as Katie Vance scored two goals while Alexis Casada Hannah Campbell, Ashlyn Davis and Brooklyn Taylor each scored in the five-goal win.
The winner between the two teams will face-off against top-seeded North Laurel in semifinal action on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Jaguars (12-1-1) cruised past South Laurel with a 9-1 decision on Sept. 16 as Lily Messer scored four goals while Olivia Rudder added two goals and Madison Broyles and Mattie Mills each scored one goal apiece. Vance scored the Lady Cardinals’ lone goal.
North Laurel handed Oneida Baptist a 10-0 loss on Aug. 29 with Messer adding four goals again while Madison Dagley scored three times. Taryn Reed, Maddi Mastin, and Rudder each scored once in the victory.
No. 2 seed Corbin (8-10) will play No. 3 seed Whitley County in semifinal action on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Redhounds collected an 8-0 victory against the Lady Colonels (12-3) on Sept. 3.
The 49th District Girls Tournament championship game is scheduled to be played on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.