13th Region Boys and Girls Tournaments' brackets are set

CORBIN — The brackets are set for the 13th Region Boys and Girls Tournaments after draws for both took place Saturday at the Corbin Arena.
The girls' tournament will tip-off beginning today at 6 p.m. (Pineville vs. Clay County) while Chris Souder’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals will face-off against 52nd District runner-up Harlan County at 7:30 p.m.
Today’s matchup between the Lady Cardinals and Lady Black Bears will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.
Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars will open play Tuesday at 6 p.m. against 51st District runner-up Knox Central. The Lady Jaguars defeated the Lady Panthers on Feb. 18, 85-48.
The boys' tournament begins Wednesday while both North Laurel and South Laurel will tip-off their respective games on Thursday.
The Jaguars will play defending 13th Region champion Knox Central at 6 p.m. while South Laurel and 52nd District runner-up Harlan will follow at 7:30 p.m.
North Laurel defeated the Panthers on Feb. 21, 84-78, while the Cardinals are 2-0 against the Green Dragons this season, recording wins of 74-60, and 66-45.
The remainder of the boys’ and girls’ tournament schedule is listed below:
13th Region Girls Tournament
at the Corbin Arena
Monday, March 2
First Round
Pineville vs. Clay County, 6 p.m.
South Laurel vs. Harlan County, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
First Round
North Laurel vs. Knox Central, 6 p.m.
Bell County vs. Whitley County, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Semifinals
TBD, 6 p.m.
TBD, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Championship
TBD, 7 p.m.
13th Region Boys Tournament
at the Corbin Arena
Wednesday, March 4
First Round
Harlan County vs. Corbin, 6 p.m.
Clay County vs. Barbourville, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
First Round
Knox Central vs. North Laurel, 6 p.m.
South Laurel vs. Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Semifinals
TBD, 1 p.m.
TBD, 2:30 p.m.
Monday, March 9
Championship
TBD, 7 p.m.
