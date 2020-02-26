2019-20 13th Region Boys Hall of Fame inductees announced

LONDON — The 2019-20 13th Region Boys Hall of Fame Inductees were released on Monday with numerous players, coaches and contributors making up the list.
Laurel County’s own Walt Allen (South Laurel) and Steve Wright (South Laurel) are among the 27 inductees of the Class of 2019-20.
The ceremony will be at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, March 9 before tip-off of the 13th Region Boys Basketball Tournament’s championship game at The Corbin Arena.
Listed below are the 2019-20 13th Region Boys Hall of Fame Inductees:
2019-20 13th Region Boys Hall of Fame Class
Players
Ben Madon (Bell County)
Mitchell Madden (Jackson County)
Michael Jones (Harlan)
Todd Cox (Harlan)
James David Strange (Pineville)
Greg Coldiron (Cawood)
Lewis Morris (Cumberland)
Walt Allen (South Laurel)
Jerry Bird (Corbin)
Rick Jones (Corbin)
Gary Gregory (Clay County)
Glen “Skimp” Campbell (Clay County)
Johnny “Birdie” Clawson (Whitley County)
Benjamin Franklin, Jr. (Oneida Baptist)
Coaches
Bruce Morris (Jackson County)
Harold Cole (Knox Central)
Gerald Foley (Corbin)
Larry Gritton, Sr. (Oneida Baptist)
Larry Tom Davis (Middlesboro)
Steve Wright (South Laurel)
J. Spyder Thurman (Clay County)
Contributors
Marie Rader (Jackson County)
Nick Greiwe (Corbin)
Forcht Bank (Knox Central)
Bingham Tire (Knox Central)
Tim Bargo (First Priority/North Laurel/Regional Supporter)
JoAnne Gregory (Clay County)
