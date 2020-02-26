LONDON — The 2019-20 13th Region Girls Hall of Fame Inductees were released on Monday with numerous players, coaches and contributors making up the list.
Laurel County’s own Roy Bowling (North Laurel), Konnie Snyder (South Laurel), Lauren (Wombles) Taylor (South Laurel), Les Dixon (journalist) and Jimmy Durham (contributor) are among the 25 inductees of the Class of 2019-20.
The ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 before tip-off of the 13th Region Girls Basketball Tournament championship game at The Corbin Arena.
Listed below are the 2019-20 13th Region Girls Hall of Fame Inductees:
2019-20 13th Region Girls Hall of Fame Class
Players
Kim Adams Allison (Harlan)
Hope Peace Akins (Whitley Co.)
Krissy Hatfield Delaney (Harlan)
Kara Erslan (Barbourville)
Jayme Gilbert (Clay Co.)
Lauren Hale (Middlesboro)
Whitney Jackson (Clay Co.)
Carla Kersey (Williamsburg)
Maci Morris (Bell Co.)
Corean Wells Rougeux (Corbin)
Chelsey Smith (Pineville)
Kourtney Tyra (Jackson Co.)
Lauren Wombles (South Laurel)
Coaches
Roy Bowling (North Laurel)
Debbie Green (Harlan Co., Middlesboro)
Richard Jones (Lynn Camp)
Ray Martin (Williamsburg)
Jennifer Parsons (Corbin)
Larry Sizemore (Clay County)
Konnie Snyder (South Laurel)
Contributors
Joe Burchell (Clay Co.)
Rick Campbell (Williamsburg)
Les Dixon (Journalist)
Jimmy Durham (North Laurel)
Paula Goodin (Pineville)
