I want to thank all of the contributors and leaders that have helped start the 13th Region Hall of Fame. I am especially grateful to coach Roscoe Denny, who spearheaded this effort along with Les Dixon and John Henson, for their huge contributions.
I, for several years, thought we needed some kind of gratitude and appreciation for all of the coaches, players, administrators, fans, and media, who have made the 13th Region such a great basketball experience and a special tradition.
It is my hope that this Hall of Fame will continue to honor and recognize the great athletes and individuals that have made this region unique.
Again, I want to express my deep appreciation to all of the players, fans and administrators from all of the schools in the 13th Region that have made this endeavor possible.
Thanks again for your support,
Stan Lovett
