The 'Best of the Midwest' Tournament champions

Photo Submitted

KBA 2024 captured the Champions of the "Best of the Midwest" Tournament in Bloomington, Indiana last week. Local players that are members of the team are: Jaelyn Black, Chloe McKnight, Gracie McKnight, Kaidence Collett, and Saige McClure. 

