It has been labeled the greatest college basketball game played.
Almost 30 years later, college basketball fans in the Bluegrass State and across the nation still remember where they were on March 28, 1992, when Duke’s Christian Laettner became Public Enemy No. 1 in Kentucky.
The Blue Devils managed to survive Rick Pitino’s Wildcats after seeing Laettner’s shot at the buzzer in overtime give Duke a 104-103 win.
The game-winning shot capped off Laettner’s perfect game.
He hit all 10 of his shot attempts while going 10-of-10 from the free-throw line before finishing with 31 points.
A new generation of Kentucky fans was introduced to the instant classic this past Saturday when CBS re-aired the matchup, and in the end, the game resulted in the same heartbreak UK fans suffered almost 30 years ago, allowing a new generation of UK fans to suffer the same agonizing fate.
Former Wildcat great Richie Farmer, who scored nine points in the loss, didn’t know the historic game was being replayed until his friend Buck Stivers messaged him.
“The funny thing is, I hadn’t heard anything about the game being replayed until a friend of mine sent me something that was taken off Facebook,” he admitted. “It was about the new generation watching the game. The video was of two kids watching the end of the game, and you could hear Verne Lundquist in the background of the videos saying, ‘There’s the pass to Laettner.’
“The kids’ reaction was awesome,” Farmer added. “They didn’t know any of the players in the game but for them to have a similar kind of reaction that most had after the shot, it was cute with the way they reacted.”
Believe the hype
Kentucky was coming off a two-year postseason ban but put together a 29-5 record while garnering a No. 5 ranking from the Associated Press heading into the East Regional Final.
But even with the accolades, the Wildcats were deemed as underdogs to defending champion Duke, who had put together a 31-2 mark while entering the game as the Associated Press’ No. 1 ranked team.
“We knew it was a big game,” Farmer said. “I don’t think going into it though that anyone would have thought that it would turn out to have the historical significance it has had through the years. Every year when the NCAA Tournament comes on television, that shot is now shown over, and over, and over.
“Duke was the No. 1 team in the country that year, and deservedly so,” he added. “They had a bunch of great players and won the National Championship the year before. They returned everyone, and we knew they were a force to be reckoned with but we had the mindset that in any one-game situation that we had the advantage — we could play with or beat anybody. I was one of the team captains and at the news conference the day before, the media asked us if we feared Duke, and I said, absolutely not. I told them we respected Duke but we did not fear them. That was our mindset in the locker room but I think the people in the country and some of our fan base had some doubt if we could play with them or not.”
The first half
Both teams traded punches during the first 20 minutes with the Blue Devils managing to hold a 50-45 lead at halftime.
Even though Duke led most of the first half, Farmer said he and his teammates were not worried.
“We never felt like the game was getting away,” he said. “There were a couple of times Duke pushed it out there but we never felt at any time that it was getting away from us.
“Our style of play was going to keep us in the game,” he added. “Coach (Rick) Pitino’s philosophy was that different teams hit walls at different points, so sometimes it took 30 minutes, sometimes it took 35 and sometimes it might even take 38 minutes but eventually those teams will tire. So that would let us win a game or get back in a game if we were behind.“
The Second Half
Both teams continued to make big play after big play during the opening 12 minutes of the second half before what many considered the game’s most controversial took place.
With a little over eight minutes remaining, Kentucky’s Aminu Timberlake fell underneath the basket after committing a foul on Laettner. Instead of walking over Timberlake, Laettner stepped on him, which led to a technical.
After the play, CBS analyst Len Elmore, who called the game with Lundquist, said, “That was a pretty darned nasty situation. I don’t know if he did it on purpose or not.” Lundquist disagreed, “Yeah, he did. Pretty obvious.”
Farmer, who shot the free throws after the incident, agreed with Lundquist.
“Had it been today, he would have been ejected,” he said. “He should have been ejected. That was a big momentum shifter for us. That was a huge moment.”
Duke managed to build a double-digit lead at 80-69 before seeing Kentucky use a 24-13 run to tie the game at 93 apiece to force overtime.
Overtime
The Wildcats started quickly right out of the gate.
A 3-pointer by John Pelphrey gave Kentucky a 3-point lead, but the Blue Devils’ Bobby Hurley answered, tying the game at 96 apiece.
“We didn’t change much of what we were doing. We had a lot of guys that could score,” Farmer said. “Jamal Mashburn was our superstar but we had a lot of other guys on the floor that could score. We took what the other teams gave us. We just wanted to go out there and push the tempo and do things to try and win the game.”
The two teams continued to trade punches until Laettner’s two free throws gave Duke a 101-100 lead with 19 seconds remaining which led to...
The shot before "The Shot"
After a Kentucky timeout with 7.8 seconds remaining, Woods took the inbound pass and drove to the lane, lofting a one-handed shot over Laettner that gave his team a 102-101 lead with 2.1 seconds remaining.
“That definitely was not the play — Sean shooting a one-hander over Christian Laettner and banking it in,” Farmer laughed. “But that was a big shot Sean made.
“Before Sean made that shot, he was supposed to dribble and penetrate in, draw the defense, and then kick it out to one of us guys floating around at the 3-point line,” he added. “When he shot it, it was like, ‘no, no, hey, he hit it.’”
Many thought the Wildcats had pulled off the upset, but 2.1 seconds were remaining which led to...
“The Shot”
“We called a timeout after Sean’s shot and got to the huddle and we set our strategy and the question was should we put somebody on the ball?” Farmer said. “Coach Pitino chose not to do it. The last thing he said to us before we broke the huddle was, ‘don’t foul.’ On the following play, Deron (Feldhaus) and John (Pelphrey) were supposed to be in front and behind Christian Laettner. When they made the pass, I guess both were thinking, ‘don’t foul’, and he (Laettner) caught the ball and turned and hit the shot. The rest is history.
“John said when he watched the replay, he could have sworn he was in front of Laettner,” he added. “It was one of those things that just happened.”
A perfect 75-foot throw to Laettner from Grant Hill led to the Duke senior knocking down his 10th shot of the game while delivering a knockout punch to Kentucky during the process.
“This was just truly one of those games that whoever had the ball last was going to win,” Farmer said. “This game was played at such a high level. So many players made big shots. It was a well-played basketball game.“
Perfect view of “The Shot”
“I was guarding Thomas Hill on the wing, and facing the goal,” Farmer said. “I saw him (Laettner) catch the ball and when he turned to shoot it, I released to go for the rebound. I was right under the goal and watched it go through. It looked good from the time it left his hand. It was just a matter of whether or not it was going to count. Obviously, it did.”
Admiration for Coach K
Farmer said he’ll never forget the kindness Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski displayed immediately after Laettner’s shot went through the net.
“He ran straight to me and picked me up and said, ‘Son, I want to tell you all something, I know this is hard and I know it’s difficult. I know the scoreboard said you guys lost but you’re not losers, you’re winners. You always should remember that. So keep your head up and keep your head held high because you guys are winners,” he said.
“After that, he went over to Cawood Ledford and got on the radio and talked to the fans,” Farmer added. “He talked about our team.
“You know, there are people that like him or don’t like him but that was a class act for him to do that,” he added. “Instead of celebrating with his team immediately, he came straight to me.”
Never watched the game
Almost 30 years later, Farmer said he still hasn’t been able to watch the game in its entirety — it still hurts.
“I’m going to have to. It’s probably time to watch it and watch it with my kids,” he said. “This past Saturday was my youngest one’s 18th birthday. I was getting some groceries for my mom and dad and I went back to their house. I started getting texts about the game was on CBS. I was like what game are they talking about? I watched about a minute of it and decided to go home and watch the rest of it for the first time,” Farmer said. “I started to watch but the Governor’s briefing came on, so I missed it. When they play it the next time, I need to sit down and watch it. The reason I haven’t watched it is because of the pain I felt for so long.
“That was my last game,” he added. “I pretty much knew my basketball career was over. It was a tough thing because the most important thing in my life, at that point, was basketball. And all of a sudden, after that shot, it was over. It was a devastating thing. I don’t know that I’m still over it. As the years go by and knowing the historical significance, that helps. It’s pretty amazing to be a part of the greatest college basketball game. We expected to win every time we stepped on the court. This team meant a lot to the state and across the country. We weren’t supposed to win but we gave everything we had, and I believe people respected that.”
