LONDON — Jamie Clark’s first season as head coach of the South Laurel Lady Cardinal volleyball program was a successful one.
The Lady Cardinals posted a 9-4 mark despite seeing COVID-19 limit South Laurel to playing only 13 games. Clark’s squad picked up some big wins throughout the season before falling to Whitley County during first-round action of the 50th District Tournament.
With most of his starters returning from last fall, Clark is expecting his team to be much improved this season.
“We are looking forward to the possibility of a full, normal season this year,” he said. “All of our starters are returning this season except our key setter, Kristen McKeehan. She left some pretty big shoes to fill, but we are going to work hard with our options, stay positive, and allow our younger setters to grow in that spot.
“On the varsity roster we will have returning seniors Caroline Pagan, Mackenzie Rollins, Bella Heuser, Autumn Bales, Kinley Gilmore, Rachel Presley, and Halee Wagner,” Clark added. “Our varsity roster also includes three juniors in Mallorie Perkins, Caroline Curry, and Gracie Hinkle. This is an experienced line-up of players and hopefully, as coaches, we can help them reach their full potential at this level as many of them complete their final season as high school athletes. Each of these players has the skills needed to contribute at any given moment. Caroline Pagan led the team in kills last season, and she also led the team in digs. Mack Rollins was a major contributor defensively on the net with blocks, and she recorded the second-highest number of kills. I fully expect those numbers to increase easily this coming season. Mallorie Perkins was a major asset to the team last season as a defensive specialist, and we expect she will be doing her part again this year. Rachel Presley should be able to post a huge season in the middle position. I could go on about all of the players' different strengths and weaknesses, but we'll share more of that as the season progresses.”
With a full roster of talent returning, Clark is excited to see what his team can accomplish this season.
“Our team definitely has the experience needed to complete a successful season,” he admitted. “The majority of these girls have been playing together for several years now, and they all seem to get along really well with each other. They play hard, work hard, and encourage each other.
“We will have a new setter at the helm this season and any time there is a major change in the line-up of that magnitude, it takes some work and getting used to,” Clark added. “Either of our options will do a fantastic job stepping up and doing their best. It is our job, as coaches, to make that transition as smooth as possible and as successful as possible. Our coaching staff, as a whole, are all fairly new to this level, so we hope to grow with our players over the years and will strive to continue the success of the program.”
When scheduling for the upcoming season, Clark tried to include as many of the other regional competitors as possible.
“I feel like it is a fairly well-balanced schedule,” he said. “We have our district matches that are always difficult matches considering the talent level in our district. Unfortunately, I've not had very much experience with most of the teams we have scheduled this year. Last year was my first season, and it was a limited one due to COVID. As a staff, we didn't venture too far out of our district and regional boundaries, with the exceptions of a few games and tournaments, in hopes of preparing our team to compete in each of those areas. If we put our best foot forward, keep our heads on straight, and get these girls to perform at their fullest potential, we have every reason to believe we would be contenders for district and regional wins.”
For his team to have a successful year, Clark believes his players need to realize what a blessing it is to play a sport at this level for South Laurel High School.
“Our coaching staff needs to always remember what a blessing it is to be leaders at this level,” he said. “As a team, we don't need to lose sight of the reasons we love this sport even when it isn't that fun, work hard every day, and always be an encouragement to each other. Obviously, a winning season and a couple of titles would be nice, too.
“Coach Tara Deaton and I are very pleased to welcome Shelley Nunley to our coaching staff,” Clark added. “Shelley, just like Tara, played for South Laurel High School during her time as a student here. She brings that knowledge of the game, and previous coaching experiences to the table. We look forward to this upcoming season with a full roster, full schedule, and full staff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.