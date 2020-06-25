The View From Down Here: A little bit of normalcy

Last week the KHSAA’s COVID-19 pandemic dead period finally came to an end, as coaches and players returned to their respective fields and gyms and boy, was that good to see.
I attended some practices and seeing our local teams getting back to a little bit of normalcy was such a huge relief after the past few months.
It’s been hard without sports, especially as a sports reporter, but I couldn’t even begin to imagine the itch these student-athletes were feeling to finally get back out there.
I’ve spoken to several coaches over the past week who have expressed their excitement over finally getting back to seeing their kids face to face once again, something that only solidified for me how much of an impact this dead period has had on not only our student-athletes but also our coaches.
I couldn’t begin to imagine going from seeing and speaking with your team on an almost daily basis to having little to no contact with them for three months. I imagine it was a huge relief for them to finally see their student-athletes who I’m sure were smiling ear to ear when they got to their respective practices last week.
Coaches expressed some difficulty with working around the new guidelines that were put out by the state, the KHSAA and their respective school districts but I think the challenge was well worth it for our local coaches to finally get back to the practice field and gyms with their players.
I know that for me, it was special to see these student-athletes back out there with their coaches, even though they were separated into smaller groups.
It helped us to see a little bit of normalcy after such a difficult past few months, something I think we all need right now.
I’m hopeful that we’ll continue seeing more and more normalcy or a return to “normal” at some point, though I imagine normal may look a little different from here on out but maybe that’s a good thing.
Hopefully we don’t forget the things we’ve all been through as a nation these past few months and we grow from it, we learn not to take things for granted and we become better all around people.
For now, I’m going to enjoy this little bit of normalcy with the return of practices and trainings for our local sports teams and try to remain positive as we move forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.