When I first made my move to the sports department, I toyed with the idea of writing a column but wanted to allow myself a chance to get adjusted and it just never felt like the right time. But now with sporting events on hold, I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to start my own column.
So, here goes nothing.
Most of you likely know me by now or have at least seen me on the sidelines but if not, let me introduce myself.
I have called London my home since birth. I married my best friend back in October and we share a sweet fur baby together. Our family is growing though, as we are preparing for our first baby girl who is set make her arrival in September.
I began my journey in the sports world just over a year ago. Before that, I worked as a staff writer in the news department at the Times-Tribune.
When I’m not working, I am doing schoolwork. I take classes online through EKU and am working towards my Bachelor’s in Communication Studies. It has taken me much longer than I’d like to admit to get through college but I’m finally in my last semester.
Before taking this job, I don’t think I realized how much of an impact that sports has had on my life and I have to give most of the credit for my love of sports to my dad.
He encouraged me and my sister to try any sport we wanted, though I doubt my dad expected us to both love soccer—a sport he didn’t know much about when we started. I also played some basketball as a kid but I was never very good at it, especially being the shortest kid on the court.
My dad taught me everything I know about sports and if I didn’t play a sport, I at least watched and knew the sport inside and out.
Growing up, my family had season tickets to UK football games, so I spent almost every weekend at what was then known as Commonwealth Stadium decked out in blue from head to toe to cheer on my favorite Wildcats.
During basketball season, my family would get together to watch UK play and during baseball season, we would make trips up to Cincinnati to watch the Reds.
As a young woman, I know I’m not usually what people expect when they think of a sports reporter, which is likely why I’ve been mistaken as a student on several occasions at different sporting events.
So while I may be young and a female, I can assure you that I do know sports and my love and knowledge of sports has only grown since taking this job.
I had no idea what I was getting myself into when I took a leap of faith and accepted this position but I am so happy that I did. I’ve gained one of my dearest friends in my coworker Les Dixon and have created so many other friendships along the way.
In this space, I hope to share some stories with all of you, give you some of my insight into the sports world and fill your day with a little extra joy and happiness, which is something I think we all need at a time like this.
I look forward to the next year with all of you and can’t wait to get back on those sidelines!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.