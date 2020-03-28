The View From Down Here: Be kind. Be compassionate.

It’s been two weeks now since the KHSAA announcement was made that spring sports would be pushed back until mid-April and let me tell you, it has been a long two weeks.
Over the past two weeks, we saw the cancellation and/or postponement of the NCAA March Madness, the NBA, MLB and then came the KHSAA’s dead period for the upcoming baseball, softball, tennis, track and field, and bass fishing seasons.
Obviously sports is a big part of my life being a sports reporter but I don’t think I realized how big it was until going two weeks without any sports what so ever.
Life without sports has been pretty dull. I find myself sitting in silence sometimes because I would normally have some sort of sports event playing in the background while working or doing schoolwork.
My family would normally be together watching March Madness and looking to score some tickets to a Cincinnati Reds game for us to all attend together.
Normally by now, all of our spring sports would be in full swing and I would be back in my element, taking photographs and watching some of my favorite student athletes do their thing.
And after being cooped up inside for so long, I’m itching to get back out there.
And I’m sure I’m not the only one.
Over the past two weeks, I’ve spoken to numerous coaches who have all shared the same sentiments—they hate this for those players who have worked so hard for their seasons to begin and now they have to just play the waiting game to see if and when they’ll get back out on the field, track, court or water.
My heart breaks for these student athletes who have devoted so much of their time to getting themselves in shape and ready for their upcoming season only to have it ripped from them at the last minute.
My heart especially goes out to those seniors. I know this isn’t how anyone expected to spend their senior season.
Of course, I understand why it had to be done but it doesn’t make it any less painful for those students.
Just as we all are having to adjust to our “new normal,” these student athletes are having to adjust to doing their schoolwork from home while finding ways to stay in shape for if and when they get that go-ahead to get back out there.
They are experiencing a completely different level of hurt as they wait to see what’s going to happen with their season while navigating this new way of life.
All of this to say, be kind during this time of uncertainty. Be kind. Be compassionate.
You never know what someone else is going through or how this has impacted someone.
Everyone is going through something right now. Everyone is feeling the affects of this global pandemic and we need to all have a little more compassion towards one another.
Think about yourself during this time and do what you need to do to stay physically and mentally healthy but don’t forget to think about others.
Do whatever you need to do to keep yourself happy and healthy while also keeping yourself and your family safe.
Check on your elderly neighbors, call your grandparents and make sure they have everything they need, take your dog out for a walk, even if it’s just a walk around your backyard.
Be kind. Be compassionate.
