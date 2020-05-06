The View From Down Here: Seniors, we want to celebrate you

We’ve all experienced some kind of drastic change or loss through this COVID-19 pandemic and for our senior student-athletes, the sting from the loss of their senior seasons are still being felt.
Like I’ve said time and time again, my heart truly breaks for our senior student-athletes in the community who didn’t have a chance to experience their senior season with their teams.
I’ve expressed my sincerest apologies to those senior student-athletes through my column and through Facebook posts. Over the past couple weeks, my fellow sportswriter Les Dixon and I have been working to put together features to honor all those senior student-athletes by allowing our local coaches an opportunity to express to their seniors how disappointed and heartbroken they are for their players, as well as offer some great advice for those seniors who are feeling down right now.
If you’ve not seen your favorite team’s seniors featured yet, don’t worry — it’s coming. We’ve got lots of senior stories coming your way over the next couple weeks.
In addition to these senior feature stories, we are also working to put together stories that feature those senior student-athletes who were close to hitting a milestone in their career or are having to miss out on an opportunity to celebrate their college commitments through a college signing event.
We want all our senior student-athletes to know how much we hurt for them and we want to use this as an opportunity to honor and celebrate them.
If you know or if you are a senior student-athlete in the community who was close to hitting a milestone in your sports career or you’re missing out on an opportunity to celebrate your achievements with your family and friends with a college signing event, we would like to honor you.
Send us an email explaining the situation, along with contact information for the student, and we will work on putting together those stories to help uplift our senior student-athletes at a time when things feel so uncertain. You can contact myself at eadams@sentinel-echo.com or Les at ldixon@thetimestribune.com and we’ll see what we can do.
