It’s been a hectic past few weeks, but things slowed down a bit last week before seeing high school basketball season tip-off this week.
With all of our local high school teams eliminated from the playoffs, there is no better time than now to give some grades out to each school in the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune coverage area.
Overall, I believe the season was a fantastic one that saw some new teams emerge as regional contenders while some of the tradition-rich schools continued their success on the grid.
Let’s do this alphabetically and start with Corbin.
The Redhounds managed to grab six wins and advance to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs while playing one of the toughest slates in the state.
I know that Corbin fans were expecting the Redhounds to still be playing, but Justin Haddix’s squad ran into a very good Wayne County team last week that possesses one of the best back around in Braedon Sloan.
Corbin graduated a lot of talent from the season before, but still managed to have a winning season. Yes, the Redhounds didn’t advance to its respective Class’ region title game for the first time under Coach Justin Haddix, but there were a lot of positives that came out of the season, so that’s why I’m giving the Redhounds a passing grade of a B+.
Another team that gets a passing grade is Allen Harris’ Lynn Camp Wildcats, who got off to a slow start but still managed to rebound and win five games while picking up a road win in the playoffs.
This team could have folded plenty of times but found a way to get things done.
I’m impressed with the way Harris has turned the Wildcat football program back into a district and regional contender.
Like I said earlier, Lynn Camp recovered well after losing four games in a row with two of those being one-point heartbreakers, and that’s why I’m giving Harris’ squad a B.
North Laurel is another team that turned in an impressive season after posting a five-wins.
The Jaguars were very close to hosting at least one playoff game and it could have been two if they could have found a way to hold on and beat Whitley County during their two meetings with the Colonels.
North Laurel got off to a 5-2 start but dropped four games in a row to end the season. The Jaguars receive a passing grade with a B.
South Laurel had high expectations coming into the season, but injuries to key players took a toll on coach Donnie Burdine’s squad.
The Cardinals played one heck of a schedule and hung tough with most of the teams they played. They did miss out on reaching the playoffs after going 0-4 against district opponents.
I still like what I saw out of Burdine’s squad and would have liked to see what they could have done with a healthy roster the entire season. South Laurel gets a passing grade because I believe they’d had a good shot at reaching the playoffs if they could have remained healthy.
I’m giving the Cardinals a C+.
Jep Irwin came in and turned the Whitley County football program around in his first season as Colonel coach.
He took a Whitley County team that had won only three games in 2018 while leading the Colonels to eight wins this season along with an appearance in the Class 5A, District 8 title game.
The future is bright for Whitley County, and if they’d gotten past Southwestern, their grade would have been an A+, but they still receive a pretty darn good A-.
Last, and certainly not least is Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets.
The Yellow Jackets entered the season with high expectations and lived up to them.
They’re the lone Tri-County team to finish with double-digit wins (10) and also was the lone team to advance to a region title game.
Williamsburg gave its all during this past Friday’s loss to Paintsville, but the Yellow Jackets’ players and coaches have no reason to hang their heads.
They put together one fantastic season, and with that said, they also receive the best grade, an A+.
