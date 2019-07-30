London, KY (40741)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%.