Little League All Star season is now over, and it’s time to talk about both North Laurel’s and South Laurel’s Little Leagues respective All Star team efforts this summer along with some other tidbits along the way.
State Tournament teams
By my count, I believe we had three teams that competed at their respective age group’s state tournament. In the end, we had one team win a state title while participating at the regional tournament level, and another finish state runner-up.
Brent Jackson’s South Laurel 9-10 year-old Girls Softball All Stars captured the District 4 championship while also advancing all the way to the 9-10 year-old State Tournament’s championship game.
South Laurel fell in the finals, but was only a break or two away from winning a state crown. This team had one heck of a run.
Steve Byrd’s South Laurel Senior League All Stars captured both the District 4 and Senior League State Championships while traveling to Illinois to participate in the Central Region Tournament.
South Laurel turned in a stellar effort through their summer run, and posted a 1-3 mark in Central Region Pool Play, barely missing a chance to move on to bracket play.
North Laurel’s 11 year-old All Star team captured another District 4 championship along with posting a 1-3 mark in pool play of the 11 year-old State Tournament.
This team had the pitching and hitting to go deep, but lost a couple of heartbreakers along the way. I believe if Kyle Elza’s team would have beaten Ashland in pool play, they would have advanced to the Final Four.
With that said, hats off to these three teams for advancing as far as they did while turning in an impressive summer. Heck, hats off to all of the teams that participated in All Star play this summer. All of those kids are winners in my book. They were a pleasure to cover.
The absence of North Laurel girls softball teams in All Star play
This summer marked the first time that I can remember that North Laurel Little League didn’t have any All Star softball teams participate.
North Laurel has always been one of the teams to beat in any age group when it came to softball All Stars.
I know that travel ball is another option as well during the summer, and from experience, I know it’s hard to choose one or the other. Hopefully in the near future, we will have North Laurel Little League All Star teams again participating in the District and even State Tournaments.
Community support
I was really impressed with the community support for all of the teams that participated in All Star action this summer.
Whether there were All Stars games in Columbia, Corbin, Hazard, Prestonsburg or Williamsburg, our local teams’ fans made the trip to cheer their respective teams on.
It’s awesome to see a community rally together and get behind these kids while they pursue their dream of winning an Area, District or State championship.
I was talking to South Laurel Senior League coach Steve Byrd last week, and he told me he was very impressed, and appreciative, to see how the Laurel County community rallied together to help his team raise $4,000 to be able to make their journey to Illinois to participate in the Central Region Tournament.
That’s awesome to see folks rally together do something like for their local kids.
Giving thanks
And of course, a big thanks goes out to all of the Little League All Star coaches, presidents, parents and our photographers for helping myself and fellow Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune sports staff writer Emily Adams cover all of the teams this summer. I'll be the first to admit, with so many teams playing at the same time, it's not easy, but with help, we were able to get it done.
It’s been a great summer, and I can’t wait for All Star season in 2020!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.