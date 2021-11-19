THE WAY IT IS: It's almost time to hoop it up

The fall sports season is a wrap in Laurel County, and now it’s time to focus on what we’ve got coming up with high school basketball about to tip off.
This could be one of the most exciting basketball seasons for our girls and boys basketball teams in Laurel County.
Here are the top questions entering the 2021-22 season:
• Can North Laurel get over the hump and end Knox Central’s dominance in the 13th Region?
It’s going to be tough, that’s for sure.
Both teams are returning their same rosters from last season, and right now, you’ve got to give Knox Central the edge.
But that doesn’t mean North Laurel can’t win the region. The Jaguars possess the state’s top player in Reed Sheppard and not to mention a solid supporting cast.
The key to the Jaguars’ success could very well come down to players such as Clay Sizemore, Ryan Davidson, Caden Harris, and Brody Brock.
• What are the chances of the South Laurel Cardinals making noise this season?
I believe they’re pretty darn good. Jeff Davis’ squad turned in an impressive season last year, and I expect them to be even better this season.
Why?
The one thing South Laurel does so well, and better than anyone in the region is play defense, and defense wins titles.
The big question mark will be who is gonna step up and fill the role of Micah Anders, who graduated. Not only was Anders a good scorer but he was a lockdown defender on the best player of opposing teams.
Keep an eye on the Cardinals, they’re gonna make some noise.
• Can the Lady Cardinals 3-peat as 13th Region champions?
Yes, but it’s not going to be easy.
Depth could be an issue but South Laurel has tons of talent returning. The Lady Cardinals’ key to success will be making sure Rachel Presley stays out of foul trouble. As long as she’s on the floor, she’s gonna cause matchup problems for opposing teams.
Clara Collins is gonna be key as well. She’s got to stay healthy and I’m interested in seeing how Skeeter Mabe will do at the varsity level. Players such as Emily Cox, Kylie Clem, Gracie Turner, and Corbin Miller will be key, too.
• Just how good are the North Laurel Lady Jaguars?
I think really, really good.
It’s like they’re flying under the radar, and to be honest that’s a good thing for North Laurel.
All of the talk seems to be about South Laurel, Bell County, Corbin, and Knox Central.
I can promise you Mahan doesn't mind that at all.
North Laurel possesses the best backcourt in the region in Hailee Valentine and Emily Sizemore while Gracie McKnight is a force in the paint. Chloe McKnight and Bella Sizemore will contribute as well, and I’m anxious to see Brooke Nichelson play. She’s the most athletic player and best defensive player in the 13th Region.
