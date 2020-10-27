THE WAY IT IS: Lady Jaguars have made me a believer

From the get-go, you could tell this was going to be a special season for the North Laurel Lady Jaguar soccer team.
You could see it on their faces.
They were coming off a remarkable season that saw them go 16-2-1 while the memory of dropping a 9-1 decision to Ashland Blazer In the first round of last year’s State Tournament lingering in the back of their minds.
But before they could hit the soccer field, they patiently waited to see if they were even going to be allowed to play this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The seniors of this year’s team had already seen many friends’ high school sports careers come to a screeching halt last spring, and no one knew quite exactly if that would be the case this fall.
But they did get to play, thanks to the KHSAA Board of Control, and just like all the other student-athletes in the state, they’ve played each game as if it were their last.
Monday’s Elite Eight game against Russell wasn’t any different.
North Laurel faced its toughest test to date, and even when Olivia Rudder’s goal just two minutes into the contest gave her team a 1-0 lead, you could sense this game was going to be a close one.
Led by coach Jessica Miller, who was also going up against her alma mater, and on the field where she made a lot of memories during her high school career, as true champions do, the Lady Jaguars responded to any positive play Russell made.
North Laurel found itself trailing 2-1 with exactly 14 minutes remaining. Many thought the Lady Jaguars’ perfect season was coming to an end.
But not so fast.
Maddie Dagley’s goal just 28 seconds later tied the game at two apiece. The North Laurel was hit with another blow when senior Meg Anderson went out of the game due to an injury with four minutes remaining. Losing Anderson is like losing your star point guard in the most crucial times of a game.
But her teammates responded and was able to force overtime which allowed Anderson to recuperate and play in two overtime periods before hitting the clinching penalty kick in the shootout to give her team the win.
With that said, Tuesday’s win was the definition of a true team win. Everyone that stepped onto the field played a crucial role in the victory.
Both Makayla Mastin and Maddie Mastin were huge on both sides of the field along with keeper Ellisia Edwards, who made some huge saves. Amelia Anderson, Rick Collett, Eliza Mills, Taryn Reed, and Natalie Hoskins also came up big. Mia Higgins came in at a crucial time replacing an injured Meg Anderson during the final four minutes of regulation and played well.
Now, North Laurel faces the task of beating Lexington Catholic today with the winner movie on to play for a state championship.
For the past few weeks, Coach Miller has said her team was going to win a state championship when asked for quotes. I was skeptical at first but now, I’m a believer.
This team has heart, they believe in each other, and they’re well-coached, and they’re dang good.
They’re perfect at 15-0, already made program history by advancing to the Final Four, and are only two wins away from a state crown.
This group is special and fun to watch. Now is the perfect time to make some more history. I believe they'll do it.
I’m a believer.
