THE WAY IT IS: Let's keep Becky Abner Osborne in our prayers

I’ll start by saying this isn’t the way I normally begin my column, but today is different.
I’ve been out of state for the past week and just found out that my good friend Becky Abner Osborne, needs our prayers.
Becky suffered a brain aneurysm and has always been there for anyone that has needed help, and currently, she needs our prayers.
Sheppard continues to shine
Soon-to-be sophomore Reed Sheppard continues to turn heads on the AAU circuit and made some more social media highlight material this past weekend — there is a feature in today’s paper about him.
He now has two DI scholarship offers after seeing former University of Kentucky coach Tubby Smith and now High Point University head coach offers him a scholarship.
I’ve covered plenty of top-notch high school basketball players in my time, and the sky is the limit for Sheppard. He’s got all of the tools but the one thing that stands out to me the most is his defensive play. His defense leads to offense.
Fall sports
With the current COVID-19 situation, things change daily, and it seems like I’m asked every other day if I believe falls sports will take place this upcoming season.
I’m always taking the positive route, but with this situation, I Like to take the wait-and-see approach.
I do believe things look good, especially after reading the KHSAA’s Healthy at sports position statement that was released today.
But with that said, we will see.
Fastpitch Softball
The Tri-County was well-represented at Woodford County High School on Tuesday as Lynn Camp’s Kaley Hendrickson, North Laurel’s Morgan Vaughn, and Madison Higgins and South Laurel’s Kenzi Jervis and Kelsey Dezarn participated in their final high school softball games by playing for the East Senior All-Star team.
It’s great to be able to see these young ladies at least get to participate in a couple of games during their seniors seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.