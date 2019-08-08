We are 17 days away from kicking off the 2019 football season.
The smell of the pigskin is in the air, and right on cue, it’s time to give my predictions for the upcoming season.
Yes I know, I’m usually not right, but it’s always fun to see our local Tri-County teams prove me wrong.
I’m OK with that.
I’d love to see all of our football teams do well while advancing to their respective class’ championship game.
With that said, let’s take a look at what I think our local teams will do.
Corbin Redhounds
Justin Haddix’s squad has graduated a lot of talent for the past few years, but Corbin always seems to reload.
I don’t see anything different happening this season except the Redhounds will play in a tougher district while going up against one of the toughest schedules in the state.
Oh yeah, don’t forget Corbin also moved up to Class 4A, too.
The good news for the Redhounds is the six games they’re slated to play at Campbell Field are all winnable games and the bad news? Their schedule isn’t easy.
Prediction
Look for the Redhounds to post a 9-1 mark in regular-season play while capturing another district and region championship.
It’s going to be tough for Corbin to reach the Class 4A title game, but I believe the Redhounds will accomplish the feat, but fall in their third consecutive state championship contest.
Knox Central
The Panthers remain in Class 4A, but they’re in a new district with rival Corbin and a very good Wayne County team.
Knox Central is coming off its best season in program history and will be hard-pressed to repeat last season’s feat of winning its second straight regional crown.
Don’t get me wrong, Fred Hoskins’ squad is loaded with talent, young and old, but the loss of some key skill position players concerns me along with a pretty challenging schedule.
Prediction
The Panthers are going to be competitive again this season, and look for them to turn in a 6-4 regular-season mark. They’re good enough to get a win or two in the playoffs, but if I had to go out on a limb, I’m thinking a second-round exit is possible this season.
Lynn Camp
The Wildcats are another team that turned in one heck of a season last fall.
Lynn Camp won 10 games and made some noise in the postseason before losing to Pikeville on the road during the second-round action of the Class A playoffs.
But just like Knox Central, the Wildcats graduated some very talented players to graduation, including leading rusher Dalton Cook.
The loss of some key players combined with a tougher schedule will leave Lynn Camp hard-pressed to repeat last season’s feat.
Prediction
Even with a tougher schedule, I’m thinking Lynn Camp will grab another playoff win before seeing its season come to an end during second-round action. Look for the Wildcats to finish regular season play with a 6-4 mark.
North Laurel
The Jaguars return the bulk of their talent from last season’s four-win squad that missed the playoffs.
I don’t think you’ll see North Laurel log anything under four wins this fall.
Chris Larkey’s squad looks to be much-improved and should finish above .500 during regular season play thanks to a favorable schedule.
Prediction
The Jaguars could surprise and win seven games during regular season play. But for now, I’m going to stick with a 6-4 mark.
I’m thinking North Laurel will reach postseason play, and do just enough to advance to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
South Laurel
The Cardinals have always been a hard team to figure out.
Coach David Burdine has the Cardinal program heading in the right direction, but once again, they’re stuck in one heck of a district.
With that said, I believe South Laurel has the talent to surprise.
The Cardinals play a favorable schedule to begin the season, and if they can build momentum and confidence heading into their home matchup with Bell County, who knows, they might just upset the Bobcats.
Prediction
Look for South Laurel to finish the season with a 5-5 mark before bowing out during first-round action of the Class 5A playoffs.
Whitley County
Jep Irwin’s first year as head coach of the Colonel program could be a tough one.
Whitley County plays a tough slate, combined with competitions in a tough district.
Irwin will build the Colonels into regional contenders, I have no reservations about that, but his first season could be a rebuilding one for Whitley County.
Prediction
Whitley County will get some wins this season but will find things tougher once district play begins.
Look for the Colonels to finish with a 3-7 mark, and miss out on making the Class 5A playoffs.
Williamsburg
This could be another special season for Jerry Herron’s Yellow Jackets.
Williamsburg returns a lot of talent from last year’s Class A Regional Finalist and should cruise through most of its schedule.
Many are considering quarterback Dalton Ponder as one of the top quarterbacks in the state, so having him behind center is going to make the Yellow Jackets one tough team beat.
Prediction
As I said, this could be a special season for Williamsburg. The talent is there, and I believe they’ll get the job done by going 9-1 during regular season play while winning another district championship.
Look for the Yellow Jackets to advance to another Class A Regional title game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.