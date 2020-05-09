High school baseball in the Tri-County had a lot of good storylines going into its respective seasons with Cody Philpot’s Corbin Redhounds looking to three-peat as 13th Region champions while teams such as Whitley County, North Laurel, South Laurel and Knox Central planned to make some noise as well.
The Colonels were hoping to get over the hump and win the elusive 13th Region crown while North Laurel had the talent to make a run as well. Trey Smith’s Cardinals were set to surprise this season along with Knox Central and Lynn Camp while Bryan Hopkins’ Yellow Jackets were ready to make a run at their third straight 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament championship.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the season, we weren’t able to see if those feats would take place on the diamond, but what I do know is we missed out on a lot of student-athletes in all spring sports showing what they could have accomplished this season.
This week I’m going to take a closer look at one player on each baseball team I believe would have had an impact on the season for their respective team.
Barbourville
Mitchell Buchanan, Senior
Buchanan batted .294 with 25 hits and 27 RBI last season, which ranked third on the team. He was also a strength on the mound, picking up four wins while striking out 47 batters in 38 innings of work. Buchanan also turned in an impressive 2.21 ERA.
“Mitchell is a four-year varsity starter that has improved greatly throughout every season. Since moving up to high school Mitchell has played a huge role in every aspect of the game especially leading the pitching staff. Mitchell has molded into a big game pitcher which is a skill that can't be taught, he always wants the mound against the best teams. Last season, Mitchell took the mound to help Barbourville earn one of, if not its biggest wins in program history against an extremely talented and well-coached team in Whitley County. Mitchell was able to pitch a complete game and secure the win while sending Barbourville to the 13th Region championship game. Mitchell shows hard work and dedication and strives to improve every day at becoming a better player.” — Barbourville coach Sam Creasy
Corbin
Cam Allen, Senior
Allen came on strong at the plate during the end of last season and turned out to be one of the top returning pitchers in the region.
He batted .254 but was second in the team with 12 stolen bases. He also had 30 hits and 27 RBI and finished with 32 runs.
He was dominant on the mound, posting an 8-1 record while striking out 54 batters in 49 innings. He also turned in an impressive 1.56 ERA.
“Cam is ready to be one of the top players in the region this season. He stepped up for us on the mound and became part of a two-man wrecking crew with Cole Hicks, that led us on the mound last season. We look for him to help replace some of the offense that we graduated last season. As a guy that played a big role for us since his freshman season, he’s one of the leaders of this experienced group that we have returning. He’s put in a lot of work to prepare for his senior season. We have a lot of guys that I’m excited to see what they can do but Cam’s role both on the mound and at the plate will play a huge part in determining how successful we can be.” — Corbin coach Cody Philpot
Knox Central
Trey Phipps, Senior
Phipps was a top-notch hitter for the Panthers last season, finishing with a team-best .411 batting average. He also finished with 30 hits, 14 RBI and 15 runs scored. Phipps was also going to be relied upon to pitch this season for Knox Central.
“Trey led the Panthers last season batting .411 and became a big impact on a very good team last season. Trey, who played left and right field this year, was poised to lead the Panthers behind the plate. Trey had the potential to add to his power numbers and the Panthers looked to him for leadership dealing with a young pitching staff.” — Knox Central coach Mike Bright
Lynn Camp
Luke Ledington, Junior
Ledington turned in a stellar year at the plate last season for the Wildcats while also leading Lynn Camp in wins on the pitcher’s mound.
“Luke is a great hitter. He was in the top five offensively in the region last year among the sophomore class. He is a defensive catcher and a quality pitcher. But, I also had six seniors which would have made a huge difference for us. I believe this would have been a year for us to be competitive, and now we will be starting all over again next year. I hate that for our seniors.” — Lynn Camp coach Rob Ledington
North Laurel
Eli Sizemore, Sophomore
Sizemore has already turned in two solid years at the varsity level for North Laurel, and was looking to have a bigger campaign this spring.
He batted .336 in 2019 with 42 hits, 26 RBI and 11 doubles.
“Eli was looking to have a breakout season as a sophomore. This would have been his third year as a varsity starter and was looking to anchor the pitching staff and be one of the top hitters.” — North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter
South Laurel
Reed Marcum, Senior
Marcum is powerful at the plate hitting and behind the plate catching. He’s one of the best power hitters in the 13th Region and had four home runs, 19 hits and 19 RBI in the 22 games that were turned in to the KHSAA. He had also accumulated an impressive .311 batting average.
He also does a lot of damage behind the plate as the Cardinals’ catcher. He’s got a strong arm and can move behind the plate just as good as anyone in the 13th Region Tournament.
“He’s a great catcher behind the plate, and he can move behind the plate well. He does everything at a high level, and offensively has a great deal of power. He had a good approach at the plate, and understands situations as well. He’s a great gap to gap hitter and can drive the ball over the fence.” — South Laurel coach Trey Smith
Whitley County
Clay Shelton, Senior
Shelton signed with Eastern Kentucky after turning in a solid junior campaign for Whitley County. He’s one of the best catchers in the region and can also do damage hitting the ball.
Shelton batted .294 last season with 32 hits, 15 RBI, 10 doubles and three triples.
“Clay will be an impact player not only in the Tri-County but in the state. He is a guy that has worked his tail off. He has gotten in the weight room this offseason and gotten a lot stronger. He has helped lead our team that has several guys that would have a huge impact on our team and Tri-County. Clay, an EKU signee, is a great catch and throw guy. He’s one that can completely shut down any running game. He’s the leader of a very good defensive team.” — Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope
Williamsburg
Mason Manning, Senior
Manning established himself as one of the best hitters in the region last season, and looked to be even better this year. He batted .357 last season and collected 25 hits. He also drove in 18 runs and scored 24 times. Manning was also expected to be Williamsburg’s ace on the mound as well.
“Mason is a lefty and our go-to guy on the mound. He would have moved around this season on defense possibly playing first when not pitching along with some outfield depending on the situation and opponent we were facing. On offense, he would continue to get things started as the leadoff. He has always hit the ball well for us and knows how to work a pitcher. Mason is very intelligent at the plate and a rebel on the bases, forcing pitchers to make mistakes that played into our favor.” — Williamsburg coach Bryan Hopkins
