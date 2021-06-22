THE WAY IT IS: Two great sportswriters passed last week

To say last week was a tough one would be an understatement.
We lost two of the best sportswriters the Tri-County has seen in both Tom Liesenhoff and Jim McAlister.
Both passed away last week, serving as a tough one-two punch to my gut. I didn’t know Tom as well as I did Jim but when I did speak to him, he always made me laugh, and always amazed me with the knowledge he had of high school sports.
He was a walking/talking history book of Bush, Hazel Green, Lily, and London High Schools.
If you wanted to know who was the all-time leading scorer in London boys’ basketball history, go no further than Tom. Want to know how fierce the rivalries were between the four high schools, go no further than Tom.
When it came to Jim, he was the father I never had. He’s the reason where I’m at today when it comes to being a sports writer.
There would be no, "The Way It Is" columns or any Fear "Les" Rankings of any high school sport.
Jim taught me a lot during our friendship. He always taught me to go the extra mile to give student-athletes the coverage they deserve. He also taught me that readers are also interested in “sportswriter’s thoughts."
He told me to be sure to do my own rankings because it keeps the reader involved even if they agree or disagree with what I think.
He also taught me that every student-athlete has a story. Their story is just as interesting as the kid that is scoring 40 points per game in basketball or throwing 70 touchdowns in a season.
My first-ever job was covering North Laurel and South Laurel basketball games for Jim. He would pay me out of his mileage check, and then one day, we both were hired at the Times-Tribune, and we worked together for three weeks before Jim went back to the Sentinel-Echo while I stayed at the Times-Tribune. In hindsight, Jim opened the door to covering sports during that time in 1996. I owe him everything for that, and I also owe my friend, the late Keller Edwards, for staying up numerous late nights to teach me the trade of being a sports editor.
My friendship with Jim took many different routes throughout the years. We worked at competing papers, then we worked for the same company before going head-to-head once again a few years later. Heck, I even played softball for him and coached against him. He beat me way more than I beat him but my team’s 27-point comeback win in an Optimist championship game will go down in Laurel County sports history — he didn’t talk to me for two weeks after the win.
But as always, we always got over whatever we were flustered about and were friends until the end.
I’m glad I got to see Jim just a couple of days before he passed. I wanted to tell him I loved him and wanted him to know how grateful I was to have his friendship, and for everything he did for me and my family.
I could go on and on about the man who put me in a position to succeed in life. But I’ll stop, and think about the wonderful sports stories Tom and Jim are sharing with the folks up above.
