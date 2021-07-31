We're in the dog days of summer with high school fall sports on the horizon. Usually during this time of the year, us sports writers talk, or even dream about changes that we believe would be great for our local high school teams or the region.
So the topic I'm going to touch upon this week is realigning the 13th Region for the first time since the 2005-06 school year.
First off, don't get worried, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association has never mentioned any type of realignment. This is just my idea of how things could be perfected just a bit.
Myself and sports writer John Henson along with many other 13th Region sports writers have talked throughout the years of some schools needing a change within the region's districts while we have even discussed moving some schools out of the 13th Region and into the 14th Region.
Like I said, this is just for fun, and in all honesty, there really isn't a "perfect" realignment but mine might be close (I kid, I kid).
Let's take a look at my realignment, and then I'll explain why I made the changes I did.
49th District: Clay County, Jackson County, Red Bird, Oneida Baptist
50th District: Corbin, North Laurel, South Laurel, Rockcastle County
51st District: Barbourville, Lynn Camp, Pineville, Williamsburg
52nd District: Bell County, Knox Central, Middlesboro, Whitley County
With my version of the "perfect" realignment of the 13th Region, I would take North Laurel out of the 49th District and put the Jaguars in the 50th District where it belongs. How two schools (both North Laurel and South Laurel) are separated by only a few miles, and not in the same district, has always been a head scratcher to me. So that leaves a four-team district in the 49th District that doesn't have a lot of travel. Another option would be to add Leslie County in the 49th District but I don't think the KHSAA wants five-team districts.
In the 50th District, the 13th Region would welcome back Rockcastle County, who would join Corbin, North Laurel and South Laurel. It's basically a straight shot in I-75 for Rockcastle County to play any of those schools, and probably an hour drive to Corbin. Which basically is close to the same amount of a drive North Laurel would have going to either Oneida Baptist or Red Bird.
The 51st District makes the most sense of all. Moving Class 4A School Knox Central out of the district while keeping Class A schools Barbourville, Lynn Camp and Pineville in while moving Williamsburg out of the 50th District and into the 51st District.
And in the 52nd District is where some of the major changes would be. Both Harlan and Harlan County would move into the 14th Region in my realignment but the negative part of that is the tradition Harlan has always had in the 13th Region. So who would make up the 52nd District? Bell County, Knox Central, Middlesboro, and Whitley County.
The changes would be fair to every school, and you'd see four competitive districts with every school having a better shot at reaching the region. The 50th District would be rough and tough along with the 52nd District, but I also believe the 51st District and 49th District will be fun as well.
Maybe one day we will have some changes but until then, we can always play the "what if" game.
How would your realignment of the 13th Region look? Email me at ldixon@thetimestribune.com to let me know.
