LONDON — Donnie Burdine’s South Laurel Cardinals hung tough last week during their 58-32 loss to Pulaski County but things don’t get any easier Friday with a road game against Mercer County.
The Cardinals (0-4) were hoping to gain some momentum heading into their game against the Titans but couldn’t get over the hump against the Maroons last week.
“We are getting better a little at a time,” Burdine said. “We are a very thin football team and we have a few injuries right now. We played hard last night and it was 8-8 with five minutes left in the first half. We are focused on continuing the process and getting better.”
Burdine hopes his team can gain some momentum by getting a win on the road this Friday which could be helpful during South Laurel’s next two district contests.
“We feel like we can play with our last two district opponents,” he said. “It will come down to eliminating mistakes. Our goal is to keep improving and get in the playoffs. We feel like we will have a chance to upset someone.
“We are closer than scores indicate,” Burdine added. “We are getting better with each game. Once we get that ‘W’, and the confidence that will come with it, we will be tough to beat.“
Beating Mercer County will be a tall task, though. The Titans are 2-1 with their only loss coming against Boyle County.
“They are very well-coached with several very explosive athletes,” Burdine said. “They will be the second-best team we have played. We just need to focus on getting better.”
The key to South Laurel’s success will be getting better play on the defensive side of the ball. The Cardinals are currently surrendering 50 points per game.
“There is nothing we can change in a week to make us better defensively,” Burdine said, “It comes down to young, inexperienced players just playing and gaining field awareness.”
