LOUISVILLE—Three South Laurel seniors have been officially named to this year’s Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Teams.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak eliminating the possibility for Kentucky All-Star tryouts, the KABC announced that the KABC Regional Players of the Year, as voted on this season by coaches, will be the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Teams for 2020 which includes South Laurel’s Ally Collett, Amerah Steele and Matthew Cromer.
Along with this, the KABC, in conjunction with the Indiana All-Star Director, has been forced to cancel the 2020 Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Games originally scheduled for June 5th.
The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation has also rescheduled the 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony for June 28, at the Griffin Gate Marriott in Lexington.
All the boys and girls KABC Regional Players of the Year will be recognized as Kentucky All-Stars, receive their POY Awards and the titles of Mr. and Miss Basketball of Kentucky will be awarded.
The event was originally scheduled for April 5, but had to be postponed to adhere to CDC policies to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“It is of great importance to us to be able to host some type of celebratory event for these candidates and student-athletes who have had so many opportunities for celebration taken from them at the end of their senior season,” said KLEF Executive Director, Lindy Lamkin said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and make any adjustments necessary according to CDC guidelines, but we hope to be able to provide a celebration at the end of this, for our basketball community to come together at last to have one final celebration before sending these student athletes off to start their college careers.”
More information about the event is also available at www.mrandmisskybasketball.com or www.kylionseye.org. To keep up with details as they are released, follow the social media pages of Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball or the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation and the KABC. For questions, email JenniferHunt@kylionseye.org.
